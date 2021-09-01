$350,000 fraud: Ogun gov’s aide loses property, fund to FG

Justice Tijjani Ringim of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of a property and funds domiciled in some banks traced to Abidemi Ganiyu Rufai, the suspended aide of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, currently facing a $350,000 wire fraud charge in the US, to the Federal Government. The order was sequel to the granting of an ex-parte motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The order covers Rufai’s property located at House 11, Omodayo Awotuga Street, Bera Estate, Chevy View, Lekki, Lagos, and fund domiciled in three commercial banks.

Arguing the motion, EFCC’s lawyer, Ebuka Okongwu, told the judge that Rufai, his firm, Omo Mayodele Global Investment and Sterling Bank Plc were joined as 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents in the suit. The lawyer added that it was essential for the court to grant the prayer of interim forfeiture of the property and cash in order to preserve ‘the res and prevent further dissipation of the fund’ in Rufai’s Sterling bank account.

He also furnished the judge with an affidavit sworn to by an EFCC’s investigator, Usman Abdulhamid, detailing the agency’s investigation of Rufai in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). After listening to the lawyer’s submissions, Justice Ringim granted the prayers contained in the ex-parte motion. “I am satisfied by the averment in the affidavit deposed to by Usman Abdulhamid and the legal submissions of the counsel that this application should succeed and same is accordingly granted as prayed,” the judge held. While granting the motion, Justice Ringim also ordered the anti-graft agency to publish the order within two weeks from yesterday, for any interested party to show cause why the fund and property should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to December 1, 2021.

In the affidavit attached to the motion, the deponent averred that Rufai had already dissipated a ‘suspicious’ N29.37 million of the funds warehoused in three banks in 8 tranches of N5,000,000, N5,000,000, N2,730,000, N1,100,000, N2,040,000, N2,000,000, N2,000,000 and N5,000,000. The deponent further averred that an investigation carried out by the EFCC on Rufai’s sources of income and bank accounts revealed that on March19, 2020, there was an inflow of N4,500,000, which was further dissipated the same day in five tranches of N1,000,000 (in four places) and N500,000 into his Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) account.

He added that the transactions recurred in Rufai’s account domiciled with Sterling bank. “Subsequent transactions included but not limited to “transactions of the sum of N5,000,000 on March27, 2020, N5,000,000 on April 3, 2020; N2,730,000 on April 7, 2020; N1,100,000; N2,040,000 on April 14, 2020; N2,000,000 on April 27, 2020; N2,000,000 on April 28, 2020; N5,000,000 on May 13, 2020, and numerous other transactions, which were all dissipated to his GTB Account on the same day of the inflow. “Further analysis revealed that prior Abidemi Ganiyu Rufai to the first inflow on March19, 2020, Rufai’s account rarely receives such traffic and huge inflows.

“Upon proactive investigative method of asset tracking and recovery conducted by the Commission, it was revealed that the 1st respondent (Rufai) owns a property located at House 11, Omodayo Awotuga Street, Bera Estate, Chevy View, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria,” the deponent further averred. The EFCC added that it wrote various letters of investigation activities to various financial institutions, agencies and related regulatory bodies, some of the responses of which are still being awaited.

