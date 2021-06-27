$350,000 scam: No bail for Abidemi Rufai in US

A Nigerian politician in Ogun State, Abidemi Rufai, is likely going to remain in police detention until his trial begins.

This was ruled by a federal judge, the U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle of Tacoma on Friday. Rufai was alleged to have stolen at least, $350,000 in jobless benefits as part of Washington state’s $650 million unemployment fraud. He was arrested last month over the alleged offence.

According to Seattle Times, the judge agreed with federal prosecutors that Rufai represented a flight risk and reversed an earlier order granting him pre-trial release.

The ruling came just two days after another Nigerian citizen, Chukwuemeka Onyegbula, 38, an IT engineer, allegedly stole $290,000 in unemployment insurance benefits from Washington and other states, and around $50,000 in federal disaster loans, according to an indictment returned Wednesday in federal district court in Tacoma.

It would be recalled that Rufai was arrested on May 14, at New York’s John F. Kennedy airport, just as he was preparing to fly first class to Nigeria through Amsterdam. The arrest of the politician threw the Nigerian political circle into a frenzy, with many politicians denying him.

The US Police charged Rufai, “after allegedly stealing more than $350,000 in jobless benefits from the Washington state Employment Security Department last year and trying to defraud the Internal Revenue Service of nearly $1.6 million.

Before his arrest, Rufai served as a Senior Special Assistant on Housing to the Ogun Governor but he’s since been suspended,” said Seattle Times. A federal judge in New York on May 21, ruled that Rufai could be released before trial on a $300,000 “surety” bond, but delayed the release to let federal prosecutors appeal. While ruling on Friday, Judge Settle, said that Rufai poses a serious risk of nonappearance.”

The judge ordered that Rufai, who is currently in detention in New York, be moved by federal marshals to Washington for trial. Rufai’s trial was then fixed for August, 31, 2021.

“Tacoma attorney, Lance Hester, one of Rufai’s lawyers, said Rufai could ask the court to reconsider Friday’s ruling if there were changes in his circumstances. Federal officials have called Rufai the first “significant” arrest related to Washington’s fraud.

The case has shed new light on the way criminals were able to file bogus unemployment claims in dozens of states,” stated Seattle Times. The Seattle Times explained that Rufai allegedly employed a feature of Gmail, Google’s free email service, which then allows him use a single email account to file multiple unemployment claims in Washington and elsewhere.

The claims were allegedly filed using stolen Social Security numbers and other personal data. The same technique was allegedly used by Onyegbula, an IT engineer at a Nigerian oil company, to commit similar crime.

