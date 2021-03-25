355 vehicles: Lagos Assembly approves Sanwo-Olu’s purchase request

The Lagos State House of Assembly has approved the request of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of the state to purchase 355 vehicles for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)out of the 916 needed for various officials of the government.

The approval was done Thursday through a voice vote supervised by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

The House had on Monday March 22 announced during plenary that it received a letter from the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget seeking approval to expend from the special expenditure to procure vehicles for official use by officials of the MDAs to aid effective and efficient service.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa subsequently committed the request to the House Committee on Economic Planning and Budget headed by Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti Osa 2), and the committee was told to report to the House on Thursday.

In presenting the report during plenary on Thursday, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu revealed that the Committee invited the state’s Head of Service (HOS), Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola and the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs. Abiola Liadi amongst others to defend the request.

According to him, the three requests to expend from the special expenditure votes included the sum of N464, 375,000, N1, 395, 300, 000 and N2,567,535,000 totalling N4,427,210, 000.

The money is to be financed from the Special Expenditure Votes of the 2021 Appropriation Law.

