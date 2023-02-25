Arts & Entertainments

Africa Magic unveils 9th Edition of AMVCAs, calls for entries

MultiChoice Nigeria and Africa Magic are set to roll out the red carpets for another year of recognising the best Nollywood talents across board as they have unveiled details of ninth edition Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards 2023, with a call for entries. Both have called on all African filmmakers to submit their movies and films publicly exhibited or broadcast between December 1, 2021, and January 31, 2023, for this year’s edition of the awards. The entry portal which opened on February 20 will close on March 10. All films (aired in cinemas or otherwise), made-for-television movies or television series, are eligible for entry if they fall within the specified timeline. Speaking on the forthcoming ninth edition, the Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice, Dr Busola Tejumola, said: “The AMVCAs returned last year after a one-year break with much pomp and pageantry. We had an eight-day celebration filled with several activities affecting the different facets of our industry. ‘‘Since then, we’ve seen more brilliant work we look forward to celebrating at the ninth edition of the awards. This year’s AMVCAs will once again demonstrate our intentionality in spotlighting the tremendous talents we have in the African film and TV industry.” The ninth edition, slated for later in the year, will see the return of the Social Media category, which the fast-rising comedian, Sabinus, took home last year. The award tagged ‘Best Online Social Content Creator’ recognises the growing acceptance of content creators across Africa. There are also categories like the Trailblazer and Lifetime awards that are often emotional wins. Fast-rising actors in the period under review will be looking forward to winning the Trailblazer award, which will mark a major milestone in their career. On the other hand, the veterans and Nollywood fans will have their fingers crossed on the African Movie Leg- end the award show will be celebrating this year. The fash- ion-forward ‘Bestdressed’ male and female cater

