The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdul Rasheed Adewale Akanbi has described Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections as the best in the history of the country.

Oluwo who said though, the election was not perfect said the polls going by the results tricking in so far cemented the unity of the country.

Oba Akanbi made these known, on Tuesday, while addressing Journalists in his palace in Iwo, Iwo local government area of Osun state.

The revered monarch who called on those he described as “elders benefiting from violence” to allow the county to grow said “no rational mind should call for war with the objectivity and fairness of INEC.

“I must register my trust in Nigeria and her distinctive leaders mostly President Muhammad Buhari, whose commitment to democratic value is lifting our hope.

“This general election, in my own reasonable assessment, is the best legacy of all achievements of his excellency, Buhari.

“I’m not saying the election is perfect but it’s the best ever in the history of our country (Nigeria)”, he posited.

“The elders benefitting from violence should allow us to grow. We are moving and improving.

“Those who have ruled should juxtapose the election they supervised with this electoral legacy of President Muhammad Buhari. Buhari, you are a super president on this.

Going down the memory line, Oluwo said “In 2019, Buhari polled 15,191,847 votes, winning in 19 of the states while his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party scored 10,782, 007. The improvement of INEC and her regimented voting procedures could contribute to the accredited voters. He has convinced us that Nigeria will be a reference point of democratic ethos. All leakages to inflate the election results were blocked.

“Students of history and objective observers are enjoined to mark and credit our democratic growth. I’m sure the founding fathers who earlier sacrificed for this democracy will be happy in their graves. Most political gladiators were suffocated by INEC fairness, credibility and uprightness.

“One other peculiar characteristic of the 2023 presidential election is, it has further cemented the unity of Nigeria.

“The three leading presidential candidates got convincing votes from northern and southern Nigeria. That has spoken to the minds of nationalists who cherish our nation. Atiku, Tinubu, and Obi are loved in Southern and Northern Nigeria.

“The reasonable, patriotic Nigerians, statesmen, stakeholders, traditional rulers, religious leaders, journalists, opinion leaders, and international observers are charged to defend the electoral excellency that gives hope to the common man to become a federal legislator.

Explaining how Saturday’s elections had further proved to them that there is still hope for the youths and ordinary common citizens of the country, Oluwo expressed happiness over the emergence of an Okada rider who got elected as a federal legislator in Kaduna, on the platform of Labour Party.

He said: “Ladies and gentlemen of the press, as a quinquagenarian, I’ve witnessed and participated in several elections, for the first time in my lifetime, I’m seeing the hope for the Nigerian democracy where the son of nobody is giving the opportunity to get elected. I read the story of that man(an Okada man) of the Labour Party in Kaduna, the state of the outspoken El-Rufai, who got elected as a federal legislator without knowing anybody.

“The former acting party chairman of APC/Governor of Yobe State, Mala Buni, lost to another party. I read the story of Lagos State, the headquarters of Baptists where the Obedient sprang surprising votes. I was privy to Benue where a seating governor lost his Senatorial ticket.

“Katsina, the home of the President won by the opposition party. Nothing else should amaze you most than the APC party chairman, Senator Adamu Abdullahi lost his unit to another candidate.

“Osun, where the first interim party chairman of APC lost to the PDP.

“These and many have reinvigorated the hope in the helpless masses who thought they can’t be politically relevant without some people. Your excellency has challenged the old order and strengthened the democratic awareness that gives hope to the hopeless. Nobody in the history of Nigeria has ever had such a record. The grievances in a few places are sentimental which is understandable and unavoidable.

He however commended the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC for a job well done.

“Permit me to commend the electoral umpires from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakub, the collation officers for each state, the states Residential Electoral Commissioners, INEC Staff, the international observers, corps members, and the security operatives. You are all heroes who sacrificed to entrench fairness, credibility, and the freest election. This is the greatest electoral shocker in history.

“Prof. Mahmud Yakub is credible and wise for composing himself in the face of provocation.

“Ladies and gentlemen, every loyal, chauvinistic passionate, faithful, and patriotic Nigerians should tell the truth, encourage the electoral umpires (INEC), commend the security operatives and commend the process that gives a challenging electoral victory to our democracy.

“I appeal to party men with grievances to approach court of law. Obeyance to law and order defines who we are. If you can’t keep the unity of Nigeria, don’t be a vehicle to her disunity. This election has challenged past leaders who ever conducted such freest poll to come forward with fact. We won’t allow anyone to destroy Nigeria democracy constructed by the sweat of our founding fathers”.

