$35m Excess Crude spent for patrol vessels purchase – FG

The Federal Government has said it used $35 million from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) in June 2022 as an advance payment for the purchase of new Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) for the Nigerian Navy. FG in a tweet @NigeriaGov added that the purchase of OPVs was part of efforts to consolidate on the gains of maritime security recorded in the Gulf of Guinea.

It said: “The $35 million disbursement from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) is from June 2022, and is an advance payment for the purchase of brand new Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) for the Nigerian Navy.

“Earlier this year, Nigeria exited the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) Piracy List. Most recently, the IMB noted that there were zero actual/attempted piracy and ship-armed-robbery incidents in Nigerian waters in the first half of 2022.”

It quoted the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, as saying that there had been a 77 per cent reduction in piracy in Nigerian waters.

It said: “It is heartwarming to note the significant decline in piracy attacks by 77 per cent on Nigerian waters as reflected in the International Maritime Bureau Q3’21 report… the latest IMB report shows that Nigeria has exited the IMB Piracy List.”

