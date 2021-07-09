35th VC’s Conference: 198 Vice Chancellor’s move to seek alternative funding for varsities

Vice Chancellors in the country are formulating new strategies for the funding of Nigerian universities as it has become obvious that the government alone cannot continue to take care of university education in the country.

This is coming as 198 Vice Chancellors plan to converge in Kano for the 35th Annual Conference of the Association of Vice Chancellors of Nigeria on Monday.

Speaking to newsmen, the Chief Host of the conference and Vice Chancellor University of Science and Technology Wudil, Kano, Professor Shehu Alhaji, said the conference would delve into how they will henceforth be funding the universities in the country.

The VC’S Conference, which would be conducted both physically and virtually, is expected, according to Professor Alhaji, to come up with directions on the future of Nigerian universities.

He added that the Vice Chancellor’s would discuss issues of investment opportunities for the universities, more specifically allowing Nigerians to come into the system and invest in various fields, of agriculture, commerce, technology and oil and gas.

Like this: Like Loading...