35th VC’s Conference: 198 vice chancellors seek alternative funding for universities

Nigeria Vice Chancellor’s are seeking new strategies for the findings of the nation’s university system as it has becomes obvious that government alone cannot continue to fund university education in the country. This is coming as 198 vice chancellors plans to converge on Kano for the 35th annual conference of the Association of Vice Chancellor’s of Nigeria on Monday. Speaking to newsmen, the chief host of the conference and Vice Chancellor of University of Science and Technology Wudil, Kano, Professor Shehu Alhaji, said the conference would delve into how they will henceforth fund universities in the country.

The VC’S conference, which would be conducted both onsite and virtually, is expected, according to Alhaji, birth directions to the future of university education in Nigeria. He added that the vice chancellors would discuss issues of investment opportunities for the universities, specifically allowing Nigerians to come into the system and invest in various fields such as agriculture, commerce, technology and oil and gas.

He further stated that they would also discuss extensively digital learning because of what the Coronavirus created so that universities would have alternative learning method away from the old system. The conference will also provide policy formation and directions for quality university education in Nigeria, even as he added that the vice chancellors are worried at the phase university system is going in the country. Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefele, the Tetfund Executive Secretary, Suleiman Bogoro, and Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, Professor Rasheed Abubakar Adamu, are among those listed for the event.

Like this: Like Loading...