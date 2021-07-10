News

35th VC’s Conference: 198 vice chancellors seek alternative funding for universities

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

Nigeria Vice Chancellor’s are seeking new strategies for the findings of the nation’s university system as it has becomes obvious that government alone cannot continue to fund university education in the country. This is coming as 198 vice chancellors plans to converge on Kano for the 35th annual conference of the Association of Vice Chancellor’s of Nigeria on Monday. Speaking to newsmen, the chief host of the conference and Vice Chancellor of University of Science and Technology Wudil, Kano, Professor Shehu Alhaji, said the conference would delve into how they will henceforth fund universities in the country.

The VC’S conference, which would be conducted both onsite and virtually, is expected, according to Alhaji, birth directions to the future of university education in Nigeria. He added that the vice chancellors would discuss issues of investment opportunities for the universities, specifically allowing Nigerians to come into the system and invest in various fields such as agriculture, commerce, technology and oil and gas.

He further stated that they would also discuss extensively digital learning because of what the Coronavirus created so that universities would have alternative learning method away from the old system. The conference will also provide policy formation and directions for quality university education in Nigeria, even as he added that the vice chancellors are worried at the phase university system is going in the country. Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefele, the Tetfund Executive Secretary, Suleiman Bogoro, and Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, Professor Rasheed Abubakar Adamu, are among those listed for the event.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

GBV: Aisha Buhari calls for harmonisation of laws

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has called for harmonisation of existing laws in the fight against Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the country. Represented by the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, at an interactive forum on GBV hosted by the Nigeria Governors Wives Against (NGVA- GBV), Buhari said experiences had shown that any meaningful […]
News

Eze Imo: We’ve been marginalised, Imo North tells Uzodimma

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Some stakeholders from the Imo North (Okigwe zone) area of Imo State, under the aegis of Okigwe Leaders Assembly (OLA), have called on Governor Hope Uzodimma to ensure equity and fairness in the appointment of the next Chairman of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers (Eze Imo). The group, which observed that the zone, […]
News

Edo: Courts halt proceedings over judge’s death

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

All courts in Edo State and the state Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) have halted all court proceedings following the death of a serving judge, Justice Morrison Ighodalo. Justice Ighodalo was number three in the hierarchy of 31 Judges in the state. The death of the Judge Ighodalo, however, stalled all cases in the courts across […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica