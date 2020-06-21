36 Lions boss tips Osimhen for Africa’s best

P

roprietor of Lagos-based football club, Gafar Liameed, has tipped Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, to win the coveted African Footballer of the Year Award in the near future.

Speaking during an interview section with members of the media on a WhatsApp group, FUBF, the former member of Lagos State FA, said the player has shown to be better than his mates in that position.

Osimhen was named the Best Player of the Year for his French Ligue 1 side, Lille after scoring 18 goals with six assists.

“Osimhen is a defenders’ nightmare, looking at his goals scoring qualities and his work rate, the youngster keeps improving,” Liameed said.

“In two different leagues, Belgium and now France, Osimhen has been prolific, as scoring over 10 goals seems to look easy for him.

“As a striker who scores goals week in, week out, winning the African Player of the Year award is not far from his reach.

“Among his peers, I tip him to win the award. All he just needs to do is to keep his focus, train harder and be the best he can be during games as consistency to key to success for every good player.”

