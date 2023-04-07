36 LP state chairmen pass vote of confidence in Abure

The Labour Party State Chairmen across the country have pass a vote of confidence on the national chairman of the party, Mr. Julius Abure, reiterating their support to his leadership. The chairmen who converged on Benin chanted solidarity song and noted that the opposition political parties are using few bad eggs in the LP who have left the party, to cause disaffection between the party and it’s supporters. Speaking, High Chief Rotimi Kehinde described the alleged suspension of Barr Julius Abure as null and void as it did not follow the Labour Party Constitution that provides the State Executive Chairmen in Council the power to suspend or pass vote of confidence on the national chairman. He said: “We are in Benin in solidarity with our national chairman, Barr. Julius Abure and pass a vote of confidence on him. “It is clear that these crop of persons claiming to have suspended the national chairman of our party have long left the party and do not have the right to suspend the chairman. “Barr. Abure have put in so much effort to bring the party to limelight and based on that, we are fully behind him as our national chairman until the expiration of his tenure.”
