36% Married Women, Suffer Sexual, Emotional Violence – Experts

With the rising cases of Violence Against Women And Girls (VAWG) in Nigeria, experts have disclosed that 36 per cent of married women have experienced physical, sexual or emotional violence in the hand of their spouses. Making this revelation at a 4-day media dialogue with journalists on Ethical Reporting and Advocacy to Eliminate Violence Against Women And Girls organised by Spotlight Initiative Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture in collaboration with UNICEF, a Child Protection Specialist with UNICEF, Denis Onoise stressed that perpetrators of sexual and domestic violence, were mostly spouses and intimate partners.

Onoise who was represented by Foluke Omoworare, the coordinator, Spotlight Initiative Lagos, said one in four girls has experienced sexual violence, adding that, violence is rarely an isolated incident and majority of children surveyed experienced violence in the home. According to her, women and girls with disabilities are twice as likely to experience violence of any form. Speaking in a similar vein, the Director, National Orientation Agency, Lagos, Mr Waheed Ishola said this media dialogue focuses on women and girls, stressing it is aimed to address the negative socio-cultural norms attached to reporting cases of violence.

Ishola said some of the perceived reasons for prevalence of abuse of women and girls include, “poverty, indecent dressing among adolescent girls, missing parental care, quest for money, fame and political position by women.” Others include: “neglect of family values, inability of men to manage their home, illicit drug/substance abuse, ritualistic purposes, fear of stigmatisation.”

Earlier, the Chief of Operations, UNICEF Lagos, Muhammad Okorie said violence against women is a global issue, adding that, this trend threatens women to achieving their full potential. According to him, before now, more than half of the women that were victimised concerning sexual and other forms of violence never complained nor reported their experience. However, with the current global movement to end such violence, it is now imperative to work towards changing the trend. “We are counting on the media to champion this course. If we can’t eradicate this problem, at least we can reduce it to the barest minimum.”

“The meeting is to ensure that we end VAWG. The media is in a vantage position to reach a larger audience since they have more access through their report to speak to stakeholders,” he stated. In his contribution, the Assistant Director in the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Olasunmbo Daniel said the state ministry through its Child Protection Unit responds to cases of abuse and protects children from significant harm. The Ministry works collaboratively and effectively with partners in different capacity to ensure violence is reduced to the barest minimum in the society.

She stated, “UNICEF as the major UN partner working with the ministry has supported the Child Protection Unit in addressing cases of child abuse with their technical and financial commitment over the years. “With the collation of data on a platform, Child Protection Information Management System (CPIMS) on cases of Child Protection concerns, handled by different stakeholders in the state. This helps in planning for specific and possible solution.”

