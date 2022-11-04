Education

36 Salem Varsity graduands qualify for Law School

Salem University, Lokoja on Friday said it has mobilised 36 graduands for the mandatory one-year Law School before their National Youth Service year.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Alewo Johnson-Akubo disclosed in a statement issued and signed by the school’s Registrar, Dr Emmanuel Adejoh in Lokoja.

Johnson-Akubo disclosed that the 36 graduands were the first set of the institution”s Law College that has passed out successfully and was qualified to move to the last lap of their studies to become competent and qualified lawyers.

“We have confidence in this first set of change agents from our College of Law to go to the last lap of their studies at the Law School to become qualified and competent lawyers, fit to be called to the Bar.

“Salem University is glad that this day has become a reality and the management is so happy for this remarkable feat.”

 

