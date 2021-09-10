News Top Stories

36 States AGs sue AGF over non-remittance of stamp duty funds

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Attorneys-General of the 36 states of the Federation have dragged the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), before the Supreme Court over alleged failure of the Federal Government to remit funds generated from stamp duties into the accounts of state governments.

The states submtted that they are the sole authorities to collect stamp duties and not the Federal Government. In the suit marked SC/ CV/690/2021, dated August 24 and filed at the registry of the Court, the Attorneys- General are asking the court to determine whether or not, “Having regard to the mandatory provisions of Section 4(2) of the Stamp Duties Act Cap. S8 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) the plaintiffs (all the state attorneys-general) are not the sole authorities to administer and collect stamp duties on all transactions involving individuals/ persons within their respective states” They also asked the court to determine “whether having regard to the provisions of Section 4(2) of the Stamp Duties Act Cap. S8 of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria read in conjunction with the provisions of Section 163, items 58 and 59 of the Second Schedule part I and items 7 (a) and (b) of the second Schedule part II and other provisions of the Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NMA lauds Babangida for stemming doctors’ brain drain

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Doctors under the auspices of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has commended former Military President, General Badamosi Babangida, for his magnanimity in creating the Medical Salary Scale (MSS) and the Medical Super Salary Scale (MSSS), thereby stemming doctors’ brain drain during his administration. The NMA made this known in a statement in which it felicitated […]
News

NDPHC energises 132/33kV Awka sub-station

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has completed and energised its 2x60MVA 132/33kV Awka Sub-station. Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of NDPHC Ltd, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, led his team to Awka, Anambra State, for the feat achieved under National Integrated Power Plant Ugbo, who also led other stakeholders teams for the inspection, indicated that the […]
News

Senators, Ministry of Labour clash again

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The representative of the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, yesterday, clashed with members of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and other Financial Institutions, at a public hearing in Abuja. The Public hearing was on Banks and other Financial Institutions Act Cap B3 LFN 2004 (Repeal and Reenactment ) Bill 2020( SB.178) and Electronic Transaction […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica