36 States AGs sue AGF over non-remittance of stamp duty funds

The Attorneys-General of the 36 states of the Federation have dragged the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), before the Supreme Court over alleged failure of the Federal Government to remit funds generated from stamp duties into the accounts of state governments.

The states submtted that they are the sole authorities to collect stamp duties and not the Federal Government. In the suit marked SC/ CV/690/2021, dated August 24 and filed at the registry of the Court, the Attorneys- General are asking the court to determine whether or not, “Having regard to the mandatory provisions of Section 4(2) of the Stamp Duties Act Cap. S8 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) the plaintiffs (all the state attorneys-general) are not the sole authorities to administer and collect stamp duties on all transactions involving individuals/ persons within their respective states” They also asked the court to determine “whether having regard to the provisions of Section 4(2) of the Stamp Duties Act Cap. S8 of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria read in conjunction with the provisions of Section 163, items 58 and 59 of the Second Schedule part I and items 7 (a) and (b) of the second Schedule part II and other provisions of the Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

