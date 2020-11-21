360 young entrepreneurs to enjoy start up capital from enterprise partners, FG

A private enterprise under the umbrella of Project 60:60:60 in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Youths, Sports and Social Development has disclosed its plans on provision of a free start-up capital for 360 youth entrepreneurs drawn from the six geo-political zones of the country.

The Partner stated the gesture as a response to the high rate of unemployment in the country currently estimated at 49.4 million.

According to the promoter of the Enterprise, Mr Bimbo Daramola, the project was designed to create young entrepreneurs to mark the 60 years milestone of Nigeria’s independence. He said that the successful nominees would get start-up capital ranging from N60, 000 to N1 million depending on the nature of their business enterprises

The former member of the House of Representatives, who made the disclosure at the selection/interview exercise, which held in Ado Ekiti Friday, lamented the growing population of unemployed youths, saying that such staggering figure in a country that has attained 60 years of independent was unacceptable.

The concept, with the slogan ‘be your own boss’, which he said was fashioned after the Caribbean Basin Initiative, would produce 360 young entrepreneurs for a period of 10 years, noting that government alone cannot provide jobs for the teeming unemployed people in the country.

“Let me use this medium to celebrate the entrepreneurs who are rising above all odds to soldier on with the right attitude, commitment and delivering products and services.

“You are our inspiration and your undying spirit of enterprise remains our fortress to commit to this hard work to ensure that we get more committed young people, particularly raised out of the dark wood and misery of unemployment.

“We will equip them to have all that they need to pursue their own dreams and vision from music to agriculture, software development to photography.”

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Ogundare Oluwafemi lauded Daramola for initiating the programmes, saying it would help take youths from the rising unemployment pool and consequently make them creators of employers of labour.