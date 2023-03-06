News

339.54m Litres of Petrol Dispatch Within 6 Days – NNPCL

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has said that 339.54 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol were dispatched from 25th February to 3rd March 2023 in Nigeria.

According to a post on its website on Monday, data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, (NMDPRA), NNPCL also stated that the average daily evacuation for the week was 48.5m litres) 48.5.

It added that 79% of all evacuations occurred at the 25 top loading depots with a minimum evacuation of 5 million litres while other loading depots evacuated 21% of the total volume.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

