#ElectionResults: Don’t Rejoice Yet APC Tells Adeleke

Ayobami Agboola

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned Governor Ademola Adeleke not to rejoice too much over the pyrrhic victory, saying it doesn’t change his status as a sacked Governor by virtue of the tribunal judgment delivered in January.

In a statement issued by the state Acting Chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, APC stated that it was saddening that Adeleke has either forgotten or is pretending not to know that his administration is clay-footed with so many hurdles to cross to remain as a valid governor.

Lawal asked the Governor not to celebrate because the governorship election petition tribunal that sat in Osogbo had sacked him.

According to him, Adeleke is still clinging onto the governorship seat of the state by virtue of his pending appeal at the Court of Appeal which the final addresses session was heard in Abuja last Monday.

“The house of assembly elections mostly qualified as a facade that was characterized by maximum violence, attacks, maiming, suppression, intimidation, bullying, and scaring of the voters of the APC extraction by the thugs doing the bidding of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were held across the state where they reportedly and fraudulently cleared many seats of the Assembly.

“Adeleke and his co-travellers have been basking in the euphoria of the questionable electoral victory, claiming that it was as a result of his superlative performance within his 100 days in the office.

To rub salt to an injury, Adeleke even went as far as asking the APC to join and identify with his interim administration, forgetting that his name is written with an erasable pencil as the governor of Osun State.

Lawal queried Adeleke in what capacity was he extending his junky olive branch to the adjudged owner of the state governorship mandate and his numerous supporters?

The APC helmsman said that it was abominable for a mandate usurper to dangle a bait at the validly-affirmed owner of such a mandate.

Lawal cautioned Adeleke not to be carried away by the disputable and suspicious victory of his party in the state assembly elections’ results as they could not stand the rigorous legal hurdles at the tribunal.

“My party will not relent in its efforts in bailing out the innocent people of the state from the throats of political vampires, buzzards, cretins, and sleazebags who have invaded and raided the political sphere of the state

“It is despicable that an interim governor could develop such confidence and brashness to celebrate results of heavily compromised elections of the House of Assembly when his own political faith is still sagging and hanging in the balance”, Lawal stated.

Like this: Like Loading...