News

3,657 civil servants undergoing prosecution by ICPC over IPPIS, 61,446 verified -HoSF

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

…says FG saves N2 billion annually with system

…explains why Perm. Secs fall victims of corruption

Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, has said that a total number of 3,657 civil servants were undergoing prosecution by the Independent Corrupt Practices and related offences Commission (ICPC) for failing to get verified on the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Yemi-Esan also disclosed that 61,446 civil servants have so far been verified in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) while 1,618 applicants were found to have used illegal or fake letters with 874 officers suspended from IPPIS platform.

The HoSF at a media briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team (PCT) at the Presidential Villa added that the implementation of the IPPIS has been saving an average N2 billion for the government annually.

Responding to a question on why the government and the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) could not agree on the use of the IPPIS for their payments, Yemi-Esan said the platform could be suitably adapted to accommodate them if both parties agree to work at it.

Asked why it seemed Permanent Secretaries were prone to corruption, Yemi-Esan explained that most of them get jailed for offences they did not directly commit.

She described the position of a permanent secretary as precarious urging those promoted into the office to celebrate less and be cautious in carrying out their duties.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Despite pressure, Southern govs insist on power shift

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah, Wale Elegbede and Kenneth Ofoma

…urge states yet to pass Anti-open Grazing Law to expedite action …back VAT collection by states Four months after they resolved to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023, the Southern Governors’ Forum yesterday restated its May 11 position that the next President must come from the Southern part of the country. The governors, who […]
News

Anambra ex-gov, Obi petitions against #EndSARS panel

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday described the state panel of enquiry on police brutality, extrajudicial killings and other related matters as incompetent and lacking the jurisdiction to entertain allegations and petitions against him. This was coming as the Chairman of the panel, Justice Veronica’Umeh (rtd), alleged misrepresentation by the social media, […]
News

Lack of character bane of Nigeria politics – Pat Utomi

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Prof. Pat Utomi said lack of character is the bane of Nigeria politics. Utomi, who said he is coordinating a coalition of like minds for the formation of the National Consultative Forum (NCF), said there is a huge disconnect between people in government and the masses. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica