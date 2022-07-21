3,657 civil servants undergoing prosecution by ICPC over IPPIS, 61,446 verified -HoSF

…says FG saves N2 billion annually with system

…explains why Perm. Secs fall victims of corruption

Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, has said that a total number of 3,657 civil servants were undergoing prosecution by the Independent Corrupt Practices and related offences Commission (ICPC) for failing to get verified on the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Yemi-Esan also disclosed that 61,446 civil servants have so far been verified in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) while 1,618 applicants were found to have used illegal or fake letters with 874 officers suspended from IPPIS platform.

The HoSF at a media briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team (PCT) at the Presidential Villa added that the implementation of the IPPIS has been saving an average N2 billion for the government annually.

Responding to a question on why the government and the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) could not agree on the use of the IPPIS for their payments, Yemi-Esan said the platform could be suitably adapted to accommodate them if both parties agree to work at it.

Asked why it seemed Permanent Secretaries were prone to corruption, Yemi-Esan explained that most of them get jailed for offences they did not directly commit.

She described the position of a permanent secretary as precarious urging those promoted into the office to celebrate less and be cautious in carrying out their duties.

