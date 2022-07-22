3,657 civil servants undergoing prosecution by ICPC over IPPISM – HoSF

Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr. FolashadeYemi- Esan, hassaidthat a total of 3,657 civil servants wereundergoingprosecution by the Independent Corrupt Practicesandrelatedoffences Commission (ICPC) for failing to get verified on the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS). Yemi-Esanalsodisclosed that 61,446 civil servants have so far been verified in theministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) while 1,618 applicants were found to have used illegal or fake letters with 874 officers suspended from IPPIS platform.

The HoSF at a media briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team (PCT) at the PresidentialVillaaddedthat the implementation of the IPPIS has been saving an average N2 billion for the government annually. Responding toa question on why the government and the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) could not agree on the use of the IPPIS for theirpayments, Yemi-Esan said the platform could be suitably adapted to accommodatethemif bothparties agree to work at it. Asked why it seemed Permanent Secretaries were prone to corruption, Yemi-Esan explained that most of them get jailed for offences they did not directly commit. She described the position of a permanent secretary as precarious urging those promoted into the office to celebrate less and be cautious in carrying out their duties.

“This is because even when somebody else has committed a crime, it is the Permanent Secretary that will be held liable for that. That is what the Procurement Act has done to Permanent Secretaries “We had a procurement retreat, where jailed Permanent Secretaries were talked about in very great detail. “I think it is called vicarious liability. When somebody else commits a crime, it is the Permanent Secretary that will be held responsible and that is what the Procurement Act says today.”

