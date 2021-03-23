Business

$366m agric grants : FG revives committee to track projects 

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Federal Government on Tuesday reconstituted a steering committee to track the implementation of $366.66 million  agricultural projects supported by the International Fund for Agricultural Development  (IFAD) across the country.

 

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development,  Alhaji Sabo Nanono said the combined National Project Steering Committee will exercise oversight on three critical projects which the global development partners have been funding in the country.

 

Nanono noted that the IFAD  projects across the country are already making directly impact on over 250,000 vulnerable smallholder farmers.

 

He said: “The International Fund for Agricultural Development  (IFAD ) has a huge portfolio in Nigeria amounting to $366.66 million which are aligned with the agricultural priorities and mandate of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

“The projects are implemented in rural poor communities nationwide,  directly targeting over 250,000 vulnerable smallholder farmers.”

 

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe,  said IFAD supported projects are taken very seriously, because it is  pro-poor and facilitates rural development.

