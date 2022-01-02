$37.9bn loan: Danger of sovereign debt default looms –Chidoka

Against the backdrop of Nigeria’s foreign debt which rose from $7.3 billion to N37.9 billion in Just six years, the former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and a former Minister of Aviation in the Jonathan Administration, Mr. Osita Chidoka has raised the alarm over Nigeria’s rising debt, saying the country faces the danger of sovereign debt default.

This was the highpoint of Chidoka’s response to a recent statement by the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi that when the Buhari administration came to power in 2015, it met an empty treasury. He disclosed that Nigeria’s External debt as of May 2015 stood at $7.3 billion; the Gini coefficient (degree of inequality) was not different from China’s as of 2015.

“However, in 343 weeks and four days of the current administration, our external debt has ballooned to $37.9 billion as of September 2021. It is important to point out that over 48 per cent are bilateral and commercial loans.

He said with these facts, he called on Mr. Amaechi to rethink his fixation on the past and focus on the clear and present danger of an economy on the path to Argentina – sovereign debt default. Mr. Chidoka averred that in the face of declining revenues, available public data revealed that external debt servicing gulped $1.82 billion between January and September 2021; “this is 43.9 per cent higher than the $1.27 billion spent in the corresponding period of 2020.”

“In the same period of January to September 2021, Domestic debt servicing rose to N1.74 trillion from N1.53 trillion recorded in the same period of 2020,” Chidoka noted.

Amaechi was quoted of saying during an appearance on Channels Television that: “As former chairman of the governors’ forum, I was told by the security in a meeting chaired by the former President, including the former minister of finance, that at every point in time, the government must leave money behind in case Nigeria goes to war that would last for six months.

By the time we came, they didn’t leave money behind that could last us for three weeks. And I was speaking at that time as the chairman of the However, Chidoka said that the Minister’s comment is not supported by facts readily available in the public domain.

According to him, on May 29, 2015, President Buhari inherited a foreign reserve of $28.6 billion, according to official data still present on the website of the Central Bank of Nigeria, as well as $5.6 billion Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Limited dividends.

Also, the 2015 budget of over N4 trillion was handed over to the incoming administration by the outgoing Jonathan government. Furthermore, the Jonathan administration, according to Chidoka, left a total of $2.2 billion in the Excess Crude Account on May 29, 2015.

“To further create context, I would like the Minister of Transport to note the country’s economic indices after 1849 days of President Jonathan’s Presidency from May 06 2010, the date he took over from President Umaru Yar’Adua to the Handover date of May 29, 2015.

“On May 29, 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari inherited an economy that, by the testimony of the World Investment Report, prepared by the Geneva-based United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), was the number one destination for foreign direct investment in Africa.

In the five years of President Jonathan, Direct Foreign Investment stood at about $35.25 billion. You can compare this to the $11.55 billion Direct Foreign Investment received from 2016 to 2020.

“The Jonathan administration handed over a $550 billion economy (largest in Africa and 26th globally) and a diversified economy,” Chidoka said. He added that on May 29, 2015, President Jonathan left behind an economy with a stable currency, where the Naira exchanged for ₦199 to $1, and Nigeria had a single-digit inflation rate.”

Today, after 2406 days of the current administration, the headline inflation rate hovers above 15 per cent.” Chidoka also said that under President Jonathan, the unemployment rate stood at 7.5 per cent (better than the European Union) today. However, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, six and half years after President Buhari came in, unemployment is 33 per cent.

This is even as Nigeria’s poverty rate was 32 per cent as of May 2015, but has risen to 71 per cent in 2021.

