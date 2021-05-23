Feature

37 APC, PDP, APGA aspirants jostle for Obiano's job

As the June countdown for all party primaries for the coming November 6, 2021 Anambra State governorship election kicks off, and with the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the Labour Party(LP) and others parading more than 37 capable aspirants, a top favorite, Dr. George Nnadubem Moghalu has described the array of aspirants as cheering bundle of talents. So far, there are about nine aspirants on the platform of APC, PDP has 16, APGA seven, Labour Party two; Social Democratic Party two and, Young Peoples’ Party one.

 

Moghalu who is running on the platform of the APC saw “this large turnout of very credible and qualified aspirants jostling to lead the state as a clear indication that democracy is working in our state.

 

It goes also to show that Anambra has an abundance of human capital that can be leveraged upon to build a stable economy.

 

“I have to appreciate that the quality of aspirants we have today is quite commendable, which goes to show that democracy is strong and active in Anambra State. But integrity, character, courage, consistency and experience must be deeply considered before the choice of who will be the next governor is made. It’s very important…”, he said.

 

According to him, the large number of aspirants actually makes the contest very keen and interesting, because it gives one opportunity and reason to work very hard. “But, we must all bear in mind that it’s not a war. After all we are all sons and daughters of the state seeking to serve our people and the choice rests with the people, the electorate. “Yes anyone can be qualified because of his education, age, and some money to throw around. But when you don’t have the experience, you don’t have it! It is finished.

 

“And Anambra State at this critical stage in our history cannot afford to gamble with someone who is going to learn on the job. So we must avoid such risk”.

 

Moghalu who is described as cultured and very disciplined with vast political and administrative experience, is also the incumbent Chief Executive of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) admitted that he has come a long way with the people, hence would like to reciprocate their love with service founded on indelible legacy.

