370 youths for Abuja National Conference October 12

As part of its commitment to laying a solid foundation towards a more open and inclusive government that allows for increased youth participation in making key national decisions in governance, economic development and national security, the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD) will be holding a National Youth Conference (NYC) in Abuja from October 12 to 15, 2021.

The youth conference, approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, was perhaps the first of its kind in Nigeria and would be completely private sector-driven with the government creating the enabling environment for the private sector to contribute its quota to initiatives that would promote the place of the youth in nation building, governance, economy, peace and national security.

The event would also provide another opportunity to dialogue, harmonise and capturethegoals, concerns, aspira-tions, plans and contributions of theNigerianyouthtowards thecreationof aneffectiveand efficient approach for future government engagements andtheimplementationof solutionsforthedeliveryof good governance to Nigerians. This youth conference would bring together more than 370 youths from all the 36statesof thefederationand theFederalCapitalTerritory (FCT) and over 200 high level officials from the three tiers of government and some of their agencies, high achieving youths, chieftains from various economic sectors, multilateral agencies.

Like this: Like Loading...