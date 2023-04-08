Suspected ritualists in their reign of terror have put Ogun State on the edge with their rampant, sometimes bizzare and murderous criminal activities. Men of the underworld have turned the state into a theatre of crime following the spike in criminal activities being recorded in different parts of the state. More worrisome and appalling is the increasing rate of ritual killings in the state. Missing persons, human parts trading and exhuming of corpses from their graves are common stories emanating from the state.

The craze for getting stupendously rich through the senseless killing of humans for rituals has reached an alarming crescendo in the state. Hardly will a week go by without Ogun State being in the news for one form of ritual killing or the other. Traditionally, there are a lot of myths around wealth creation. And to a large extent, evidence abounds that money could be extra-logically acquired through the deft manipulation of metaphysical forces in nature, by members of the esoteric community that have been trained in the know-how.

Recently, ritual killing has been heightened with the activities of internet fradusters, popularly known as “yahoo boys”. Many cases of ritual killings have been linked to Nigerian youths and teenagers, believed to be involved in internet fraud. For some years, internet fraud appeared to be the most lucrative business for the youths, but today, it is the age-long money ritual myths that have turned out to be most appealing to most of these young and restless Nigerians.

Over 60 suspected ritualists arrested in two years

According to available data, no fewer than 60 suspected ritualists were arrested by the Ogun State Police Command and operatives of Amotekun in the state within the last two years. Some of these suspects were arrested with fresh, decaying and decayed human body parts in different parts of the state. Social media platforms, particularly Facebook, have become veritable grounds for self-acclaimed herbalists to advertise various money making charms. On Saturday, January 29, 2022, four teenage boys shocked the entire world with the gruesome killing of Sofiat Kehinde, a girlfriend of one of the Yahoo boys for money ritual. Residents of Oke Aregba community in Abeokuta, woke up to discover the bizarre act of the teenagers, namely: Wariz Oladehinde, (17), Abdul Gafar Lukman (19) and Mustakeem Balogun (20) and Soliu Majekodunmi (18). A community security guard, Mr Segun Adewusi, had observed that the boys were burning something suspected to be human head in a local pot. The security guard immediately alerted the police at Adatan station, who went to the scene and arrested the suspects. In a shocking revelation, the teenagers confessed that, they learnt how to make money rituals from the popular social media platform, Facebook. They confessed that they were inspired by the guidelines on how to make money ritual they read on Facebook.

Suspected ritualists target the dead, more than 50 corpses exhumed in Ogun community

Even the dead are no longer safe from the fangs of ritualists. Early this year, suspected ritualists went on the rampage, invading burial grounds and exhuming corpses. Our correspondent gathered that, no fewer than 50 graves were dug and corpses exhumed by the perpetrators who chopped off their heads for ritual purposes. The incident occurred in Ipokia community, the headquarters of Ipokia Local Government Area of the state. The incident went on unabated for almost three months with the perpetrators operating under the cover of night.

While residents were asleep, the hoodlums stormed graveyards and in many cases, compounds where people buried their loved ones to carry out their heinous crimes. “They (suspected ritualists) sneak into people’s compounds, dig the grave and remove the skull and any other parts they need. They will do it in a manner residents won’t wake up to know there is anything going on around them. “You will just wake up in the morning to see that the grave in your compound has been dug and the skull removed. But nobody has been arrested since two months ago when this aberration started”, a resident told our correspondent. “I can confirm to you that more than 50 graves have been dug. At a point it became a daily occurrence. People began to rush down home to dig holes round the graves and put concrete in order to protect it. “This crime is being committed every day in the town where we have DSS, police and other security outfits. No one has been arrested. Definitely, the perpetrators of this crime are indigenes, they are not strangers,” another resident, Ade Ashade, said.

Money ritual, a deceit many ignorant youths are falling for – Ifa priests

Meanwhile, Ifa priests and herbalists have debunked the popular belief that money ritual exists. They described money ritual as a deceit used by false Ifa priests and herbalists to mislead and defraud gullible and greedy people. They bemoaned the bad image that the crime had brought on genuine Ifa priests, insisting that, those involved in the deceit of money rituals were not Ifa priests but juju men, playing on the ignorance of their victims. This belief was dispelled by Chief Ifashina Atanda Alasela, the Asegongo Ifa of Egbaland and Ifaniyi Ifatoki Akinside. Another Ifa priest insisted that, there is nothing like money ritual in African tradition, but there is prosperity charm called “awure” which requires no use of human parts. According to the two Ifa priests, no true Ifa priest or herbalist will indulge in money ritual either for himself or for others. Ifashina said, “Evil people who are misguided kill for ritual purposes, they are misguided and fraudulent people because there is nothing like money ritual. The only money ritual that exists is hard work and diligence. “I don’t believe those perpetrating this evil are killing because of money ritual. I suspect that these people are in this evil act because they are looking for something else, maybe they are looking for power to inherit the earth and this is not even possible, it is only Eledumare (God) that owns the heaven and earth, it is only God that can give wealth, power or long life. “Ifa does not support killing of humans for whatever ritual, true adherents of Ifa do not engage in mindless killing of human beings for ritual. “There is no money ritual anywhere, it is all deceit and lie told by evil people. “Evil has been on earth for a long time, but it is unfortunate now that, a lot of false Ifa priests and herbalists are parading themselves around, especially on the social media. These people lure gullible and greedy people into the evil act of money ritual. “The government must regulate the activities of herbalists and Ifa practitioners, especially those parading themselves on various social media platforms, they are giving the trade a bad name. “We have been sensitising our members across the state against engaging in sharp practices and acts that are capable of putting our practice into disrepute. “We have a taskforce within our association saddled with the responsibility of fishing out false Ifa priests and herbalists.” Ifaniyi, on his part said, “There is nothing like money ritual. Even Orunmila (the oracle) established it that there is nothing like money ritual, but people of the underworld, the occultist people have bastadised the practice of Ifa and they are misleading people, misinterpreting the teachings of Orunmila to deceive the gullible. “There are charms we use body parts of animals to prepare. For instance, there is a charm called “awure” (prosperity charm) that involved the use of baboon’s hand in preparing it. But those who have bastadised the practice of Ifa misinterpreted this charm, believing that, when the human hand is used in place of that of a baboon, it makes the charm more effective and potent. “There is no teaching in Ifa that instructs people to use human parts for ritual, but rather the oracle proscribes the use of animal parts.”

Religious leaders blame it on failure of parents, govt

Religious leaders have blamed the increasing cases of ritual killings in the state on the failure of parents, government and religious organisations to teach and uphold good moral values in the society.

A Senior Lecturer at the Restoration City Bible School, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Pastor Tunji Tegboja said, it was regrettable that some parents even encourage and support their children whose sources of wealth cannot be traced. He said, “It is disheartening that ritual killings is on the increase in our society and many ungodly habits are now considered as been socially acceptable in our communities. “Although, we might want to consider the fact that all of these are part of the signs of the end time according to Matthew chapter 24 and other scriptural references, we believe that we can have a better society if all hands are on deck. “We have many factors responsible for this, although many a time we push all blames on the government. Every ritual killers we have out there, is a product of a particular home and nobody is talking about the upbringing of the children; ritual killers many a time belong to a religious group and we have ignored this fact. “The government has their fault because the economy doesn’t make life easy for the people and also our system allows some ungodly way of life as socially acceptable; but the home, community and religious organisations also have their fault. “The Bible says; ‘Train a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it (Proverbs 22:6)’ “The government ought to provide an enabling environment which they failed, the parents ought to train their children in godly manner which many failed, the communities ignored errors and misconduct, and many religious bodies had failed to teach godly morals. The former National President of the

National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO), the umbrella body of Muslim youths in Nigeria, Alhaji Kamaldeen Akintunde, on his part blamed religious leaders for the increasing criminal activities in the society. His words: “It is a worrisome, distasteful and heinous act. We have never been experiencing this ugly act, making everyone to be unsafe. Again, it is a sign of the last hour. Some Scriptures have made it known that when you are seeing or experiencing things of that nature, it is a sign that the world is coming to the end. “Several factors are responsible including materialism or love of wealth, degenerating moral value, youth restiveness, peer influence and poor parenting/upbringing. Poverty and the syndrome of getting rich quick. Even though, we claim to be religious, faith has not impacted. “The way out is to return to God and Scriptures, knowing full well that the “fear of God is the beginning of wisdom”. Religious instructions in schools – elementary to tertiary must be sustained and made compulsory from elementary/primary to tertiary. “Nigerians must change their orientation and be patriotic to the letter. Do you know some citizens can sell their country for peanut? “The Muslim Scripture says “Allah will not change the condition of the people unless they change it themselves”. Nigerians’ perspectives must change for the better in the making of a nation. “Specifically, all should be blamed – parents who have lost grip of their children, the system that have corrupted itself, or how do you explain our celebrating looters, ill-gotten wealth. Government itself cannot absolve itself from the blame, hence I said the “system”. Much premium is placed on certificate rather than skills and competence. Our religious leaders too should share in this blame. Theirs is to get money from the brethren without knowing the source. They give them ‘cover’ and they are not passionate about the country. “Government must continue to do the needful and as may be required and demanded. The three arms- Executive, Legislative and Judiciary must continue to play their respective role in ensuring good governance and advancement of the nation. “The fourth estate of the realm is not left out as “watch dog”, and ensuring sound ethical conducts that are in tandem with International best practices.’’

Ogun register herbalists, alternate medicine practitioners to curb ritual killings

Worried by the spike in ritual killings in the state, the government has to set up a 42- man Advisory Committee to register herbalists and alternate medicine practitioners in the State.

The government, through the Ogun State Alternate Medicine Board (OGAMB) set up the committee to ensure the promotion of genuine and quality service delivery, through regular monitoring and screening of alternate medicine practitioners before being certified. The Chairman of the board, Balogun Nurudeen Olaleye, said the move would enable the board have a well – coordinated and verified records of practitioners in accordance with the rules and regulations guiding its conduct. Olaleye, who decried the increase in ritual killings said, it had affected the socio-economic growth of the country, noting that the board would not sit back and watch some fake practitioners and miscreants bastardise alternate medicine practice. He vowed to fish out uncertified traditionalists who are in the habit of rendering evil services to perpetrators of ritual killings and other social vices. He further said that part of the committee’s responsibilities were to recommend qualified practitioners and certify them as members, detect quacks, as well as those who indulge in money rituals, among other corrupt practices. According to him, “The present administration in the state is striving to improve the health sector towards providing affordable and quality healthcare services to the people of the state within their localities. “We have decided to inaugurate this committee to guide the practice of alternate medicine and to sanitise what our forefathers consider to be precious to them. We will not fold our arms and allow some deviants to tarnish the image of this profession.’’

Like this: Like Loading...