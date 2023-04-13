The issue of expired and contaminated products is on the front burner once again. How has your agency been dealing with this over time?

We have been tackling not only that but also the issue of substandard and hazardous products in general. The agency as it were has what is called revision. We try to make sure that consumers in Lagos State get satisfaction for their money and protection from hazardous products.

The agency is there to protect consumer rights and we do this regularly through public enlightenment. It is positioned to realise the governor’s agenda: education, health and environment and also making Lagos a 21st century city.

The agency was established in 2015 and the operation started in 2018. I am the second general manager and I started working in November 2020. It is very important to say now that selling expired or contaminated products is against the law; it is against the rights of the people.

When you start selling expired drugs, it affects people’s health and the environment, for instance. We are monitoring this as well.

How is the monitoring done?

We go out every other day to different parts of Lagos to ensure compliance. That is why we serve those compliance notices. We keep checking now and then. Though some people are recalcitrant and they keep selling these products with the hope that they won’t be caught. The last incident that happened, that is not the first super market that we sealed; we’ve sealed several. Two Fridays ago, we still did that. We are going to court so that the court will listen to both parties and pass its judgement. A first time offender is fined N500,000 or three months imprisonment. While a second time offender gets to pay N750,000 or six months imprisonment.

The most baffling thing is that this is not the first time that some people have been caught in all these unscrupulous practices and they still repeat it. In the process of making money, they cause people to suffer. I always tell people, it’s not about taking expired drugs and ending up in hospital if you are lucky, it may lead to death if the per- son has an underlying illness. We have to be very careful.

Can you give us an estimated amount of fine given to people since you assume duty as the agency’s boss?

In the last two years since I resumed office, we have given a fine of over N13 million on this issue of expired products. However, it’s not all about punishment, but to ensure that the society is free of these people selling all these products and for them to comply with these rules. All these super markets, grocery stores do a whole lot of these things, and we keep telling the public that in Lagos State, the consumers are kings.

Without them there won’t be manufacturers or vendors. If you go to supermarkets, we do our public enlightenment, on radio, televisions and other jingles. We go to schools because children are the ones that their parents will send to the super markets.

What we are teaching them is that when you go out there to buy any product, be it consumables or not, you should endeavour to check the product information, when the product is manufactured and when the product will expire.

When you do this, make sure you obtain a receipt for whatever product you buy.

Does this happen only to the big supermarkets?

It happens in all of them, both the big and small. The big ones are now complying more than the smaller ones. We don’t go back to supermarkets until three to four months after the first visit. Irrespective of the fact that we have a bill before, sometimes we even look at the size of the supermarket. We expect them to do their due diligence by ensuring that even if they want to take stock of their products, they should ensure that they are not open. If the store is open and the monitoring enforcement is on their monitoring tours and they find those products on their shelf, especially, they would be confiscated.

We do not go outside the shop, the message is that you ensure that they are not on your shelf or within the supermarket where anyone can easily see, buy or pick them.

Most people are not educated, and some educated ones will pick and pay, especially if they are thirsty and they want soft drinks, they just go to the refrigerator of the supermarket and open them. Because you are thirsty you take it with- out checking the product expiration date. Those are the things that the public themselves even as they have rights, they also have responsibilities to ensure that what they want to buy is checked, especially soft drinks.

There are allegations of some supermarkets changing the dates on the products. How does your agency deal with this?

I remember my meeting with the NAFDAC people on how to safeguard against fake products. They were not able to give us a concrete answer. When you look at the information you will know exactly when it was produced. We are not magicians to come up with concrete evidence which will help us carry out our own further investigation and scientific development. We have done it before in the case of one groundnut oil and we found out that they are actually expired and not good for human consumption. We confiscated it and ensured that they paid the fine. They removed all their products from various supermarkets they must have supplied to. And then we cannot work in isolation that is why we synergies with agencies like NAFDAC, SON, MAN, Lagos Chambers of Commerce and other relevant agencies as well as the ministries of health, justice, judiciary, Police and others.

Is it only about consumables?

It is not only about consumables. We discover that a lot of people are selling substandard products too. If you go to these electronic shops and you buy air conditioners, refrigerators, laptops, electronics in general, even vehicles. There is a particular automobile company that sold some vehicles that were defective in nature.

Upon the complaint coming here, we invited the parties and we discussed at length. As far as a product has warranty, within the warranty period, the consumer is entitled to some rights and if he buys it and it keeps giving problems within a few months, it is defective. For that automobile we were able to recover over N30 million for the complainant. Also people selling electronics, you buy something and it is supposed to last you for a while but if it starts having an issue continuously, the manufacturer or the vendor will be forced either to replace it or to refund you. If you go to our Facebook page, instagram, follow us on our social media handles, you will see the number of cases we have done. We even do electricity, people don’t know. We have recovered over N29 million for people from Ikeja DISCO. We have also recovered over N13 million from people.

How does that happen?

People who are given estimated billings and some other charges that they do not ordinarily use, or maybe you travel and there was no one in the house, we do investigations. It is not something that is hidden, you will write to complain. Because of the elections and everything, the last time they came here was in January. The second week of April they will be here and you will see the number of people that will be here to resolve their issues. What we do is that when we receive these complaints we send them to them and they work on it. Some people will come here and they have N700,000 on their bill but at the end of the day when they do the adjustments, it will be about a hundred and something thousand.

They are always very happy. We have assisted some companies to get transformers. Isankan Community is one of them. We thank the governor for listening to us.

Apart from electricity, do you resolve issues on banking as well?

This falls in different categories of consumer rights. Even the issues of banking too, we resolve that with so many banks. We have recovered over N22 million from banks. Maybe you used an ATM or did a transfer; we ask the bank if the money is in their possession, if they have paid the money, we ask who they paid the money to. If the money is in another bank, is the person from the other bank expecting that amount from such a person?

If that is known, the money should not just go, it should be returned to the owner. We save people from within and outside Nigeria that come to do testimony. Just write a petition. It’s your bank that should be doing all that. If money is transferred from your own account through error, the bank should go after them.