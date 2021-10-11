‘38.5 in every 100 women have experienced spousal violence in S’East’

38.5 out of every 100 women age 15-49 in the South- East have experienced spousal violence, according to report.

The report also said 36 out of every 100 women age 15-49 in the zone have experienced physical violence.

These were contained in a communiqué at the end of a one-day South-East Traditional and Religious Leaders Summit on Ending Gender-Based Violence and harmful practices in the zone organized by Rachael, wife of Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi, in collaboration with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Abakaliki.

The summit called for the implementation of the existing laws against gender-based violence in the region to end violence against women. It urged monarchs and town union leaders to also change unpopular traditional practices promoting genderbased violence in the zone.

The summit further urged the South-East states that have not domesticated Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law to do so. It called for full implementation of the VAPP and punishment for violators,- in the states having the law.

Like this: Like Loading...