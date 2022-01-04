News

38-year-old female entrepreneur declares for 2023 presidency

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Mrs. Khadija Okunnu-Lamidi, a 38-year-old female media entrepreneur, yesterday in Lagos declared her intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Making the declaration while addressing newsmen, Okunnu-Lamidi, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Slice Media Solutions, said she is the arrowhead for the intervention of youth’s interests across the nation for politics and good governance.

While explaining that she is still consulting with political parties for a platform to adopt, she affirmed her readiness to change the direction of the country, if voted to power in 2023.

She said, ” We need a better class and a better crop of leaders that are selfless, disciplined and bound with integrity, and above all, who love the country and are invested in her future.

” I am here to activate all people, the old, the poor, the rich; to unite around a common ideal on the basis of a consensus about a superior national development agenda,” she said.

According to Okunnu-Lamidi, her interests include 70 per cent youths who are often disenfranchised and have not taken their rightful place in choosing the government of Nigeria.

She expressed disappointment that Nigeria had missed important milestones in building the nation.

She said it was more pertinent that Nigerians must begin to think differently in the way things are done and the way they interact with each other.

She said: “We are all guilty for surrendering to temporary powerlessness, we can and must start to think differently.

“We sing often about our heroes past. These are people who entered the governance of Nigeria by design or by chance at very young age to take over from the colonial power that ruled Nigeria.

“This again is a generational inflection point for the nation.

We have to keep fighting for what we believe in, and above all, never lose hope. If you were waiting for a sign, this is it,” said Okunnu-Lamidi, who was yet to join any party.

Okunnu-Lamidi holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Human Resources Management from the University of Bolton and a Master’s Degree in Strategic Project Management (MSc) from Heriot-Watt University.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023 presidency: ‘Tinubu should support Ndigbo

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

…as mark of statesmanship   The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday urged the former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to support Ndigbo in her quest to realise the 2023 presidency.   The group noted that should Tinubu adhere to this adverse, it would […]
News

Sokoto: EFCC arraigns five govt officials, alleges N500m pension scam

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

The Economic and Financial Crimes C ommi s s i o n (EFCC), Sokoto State zonal office has arraigned five management staff of the state’s Primary Staff Pension Board for allegedly diverting N553.985,644.1. The money was meant for the payment of retired teachers’ gratuities and pension. The arraigned staff are Abubakar Aliyu, Hassana Moyi, Haliru […]
News Top Stories

Why ‘bandits’ shot down NAF jet fighter –Col Nyiam

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

•Super Tucano jets won’t resolve all challenges   A security expert and analyst, Col Tony Nyiam (rtd) has attributed the recent downing of a Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet by terrorists on the age of the aircraft and the inadequacies of fighting an unconventional warfare without accompanying modern technological devices that could aid the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica