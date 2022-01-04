38-year-old female entrepreneur declares for 2023 presidency

Mrs. Khadija Okunnu-Lamidi, a 38-year-old female media entrepreneur, yesterday in Lagos declared her intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Making the declaration while addressing newsmen, Okunnu-Lamidi, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Slice Media Solutions, said she is the arrowhead for the intervention of youth’s interests across the nation for politics and good governance.

While explaining that she is still consulting with political parties for a platform to adopt, she affirmed her readiness to change the direction of the country, if voted to power in 2023.

She said, ” We need a better class and a better crop of leaders that are selfless, disciplined and bound with integrity, and above all, who love the country and are invested in her future.

” I am here to activate all people, the old, the poor, the rich; to unite around a common ideal on the basis of a consensus about a superior national development agenda,” she said.

According to Okunnu-Lamidi, her interests include 70 per cent youths who are often disenfranchised and have not taken their rightful place in choosing the government of Nigeria.

She expressed disappointment that Nigeria had missed important milestones in building the nation.

She said it was more pertinent that Nigerians must begin to think differently in the way things are done and the way they interact with each other.

She said: “We are all guilty for surrendering to temporary powerlessness, we can and must start to think differently.

“We sing often about our heroes past. These are people who entered the governance of Nigeria by design or by chance at very young age to take over from the colonial power that ruled Nigeria.

“This again is a generational inflection point for the nation.

We have to keep fighting for what we believe in, and above all, never lose hope. If you were waiting for a sign, this is it,” said Okunnu-Lamidi, who was yet to join any party.

Okunnu-Lamidi holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Human Resources Management from the University of Bolton and a Master’s Degree in Strategic Project Management (MSc) from Heriot-Watt University.

