38-year-old pastor arrested for raping 14-year-old chorister

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 38-yearold self-acclaimed pastor, Israel Adebayo, for allegedly raping a 14-year-old member of his church (name withheld).

The suspect, who is the General Overseer of ‘The Beloved Chapel’ in Agbado area of the state, allegedly lured the victim, a choir member into his room and raped her.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital. According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Agbado Divisional Headquarters by the victim’s mother.

Oyeyemi said, the victim’s mother told the police that, while she traveled to treat herself of certain ailment, her daughter who happened to be a choir member in their church, went to church and the pastor lured her into his room and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“Upon the report, the DPO Agbado division detailed his detectives to the scene where the pastor was promptly arrested. “On interrogation, the pastor who admitted defiling the victim pleaded for forgiveness. According to him, his family and that of the victim are so close, but he didn’t know how and why such thing happened to him.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect would have been arrested long ago, but the mother of the victim frustrated the move, because she doesn’t want to offend her pastor.

But when the victim was continuously bleeding from her private part since the incident which happened in October 2021, she was left with no other option than to allow police come into the matter.

“The victim who claimed that the pastor was the first person to sleep with her is currently recuperating in a hospital,” the PPRO said. He added that, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has ordered the transfer of the case to the state Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution. According to him, the Commissioner also warned parents to stop covering anybody who assaults their daughters no matter how close they are to such persons, as they too may be liable for prosecution for compounding felony.

