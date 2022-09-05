Metro & Crime

38-year-old pastor arrested for raping 14-year-old chorister

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 38-yearold self-acclaimed pastor, Israel Adebayo, for allegedly raping a 14-year-old member of his church (name withheld).

 

The suspect, who is the General Overseer of ‘The Beloved Chapel’ in Agbado area of the state, allegedly lured the victim, a choir member into his room and raped her.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital. According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Agbado Divisional Headquarters by the victim’s mother.

Oyeyemi said, the victim’s mother told the police that, while she traveled to treat herself of  certain ailment, her daughter who happened to be a choir member in their church, went to church and the pastor lured her into his room and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“Upon the report, the DPO Agbado division detailed his detectives to the scene where the pastor was promptly arrested. “On interrogation, the pastor who admitted defiling the victim pleaded for forgiveness. According to him, his family and that of the victim are so close, but he didn’t know how and why such thing happened to him.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect would have been arrested long ago, but the mother of the victim frustrated the move, because she doesn’t want to offend her pastor.

But when the victim was continuously bleeding from her private part since the incident which happened in October 2021, she was left with no other option than to allow police come into the matter.

 

“The victim who claimed that the pastor was the first person to sleep  with her is currently recuperating in a hospital,” the PPRO said. He added that, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has ordered the transfer of the case to the state Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution. According to him, the Commissioner also warned parents to stop covering anybody who assaults their daughters no matter how close they are to such persons, as they too may be liable for prosecution for compounding felony.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kebbi: Smugglers hide 73 guns, ammunition in bags of rice

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe and Ahmed Idris

Security agents have arrested three suspected rice smugglers with 73 locally-made guns and 891 ammunition concealed inside bags of rice in Kebbi State.   The weapons and the smugglers were intercepted along the Yauri-Zamare Waterside area of Kebbi State.   There is, however, controversy on the agency responsible for the arrest of the suspects and […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Lagos deserves true healing, says Sanwo-Olu, invites Falz, Macaroni, Seun Kuti, others for ‘Peace Walk’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lagos State deserves true healing after the disturbances that trailed last year’s protests against police brutality, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said on Tuesday. He said only sustenance of harmony can guarantee the realisation of aspirations of all residents. Sanwo-Olu spoke in a live broadcast held at the State House, Alausa, on the State Government’s position […]
Metro & Crime

NANS to Sunday Igboho: Change your strategy, don’t set S’West on fire

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun State chapter has cautioned Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho to change his approach at tackling insecurity in the South West to avoid setting the region on fire. The student’s body also called on Igboho to dialogue with South West […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica