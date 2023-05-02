Cancer Scare: NAFDAC Bans Importation Of Special Chicken Flavour Indomie

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has banned the importation of Special Chicken Flavour instant noodles, and all other noodles not registered by the agency.

Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye who made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, reiterated that noodles were on the Import Prohibition List of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

She said: “The Management of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is aware of the recalls of Indomie Instant Noodles ‘Special Chicken Flavour’ by the Ministries of Health in Malaysia and Taiwan on account of the alleged presence of ethylene oxide, a compound associated with an increased risk of cancer.

“NAFDAC, as a responsible and responsive regulator, is taking swift actions to carry out random sampling and analysis of Indomie noodles (including the seasoning) for the presence of ethylene oxide, as well as extending the investigation to other brands of instant noodles offered for sale to Nigerians. We use this medium to assure the public that a thorough investigation of the products will be conducted both at the factory and market levels and our findings will be communicated.

“The public is also hereby informed that the implicated Indomie Instant Noodles ‘Special Chicken Flavour’ is not registered by NAFDAC for sale in Nigeria. It is important to mention that noodles are on the Import Prohibition List of the Federal Government of Nigeria and are therefore not permitted for importation to Nigeria.”

Adeyeye however alerted the public to consume not just instant noodles manufactured in Nigeria, but those fully registered with the agency.

“The Indomie instant noodles products and other brands of noodles registered by NAFDAC for sale in the Nigerian market are manufactured in Nigeria and are only granted NAFDAC registration status following a strict regulatory regime covering all aspects of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP).

“The Ports Inspection Directorate (PID) is also on heightened alert to guard against the importation of the implicated product into Nigeria.”