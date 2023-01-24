News Top Stories

39 Catholic priests killed, 30 abducted in 2022 –Report

At least 39 Catholic priests were killed by gunmen and 30 others abducted in the year 2022, says a new report by SBM Intelligence. In the report entitled “At- 39 Catholic priests killed, 30 abducted in 2022 –Report tacks on Priests” released by the research outfit yesterday, 145 attacks on Catholic priests were recorded last year. SBM Intelligence, a research organisation, com

piles and analyses data about happenings in the country. The North Central was the worst hit with 12 killings while the North West recorded nine deaths. The South East and South South recorded five deaths each, while the North East and North West had four deaths each. SBM said of the incidents, 28 were perpetuated by kidnappers, three by herdsmen, two by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), two by Boko Haram, and one each by bandits and mob violence. “2022 was an awful year for the clergy. None in that group suffered more than Catholic priests, who at a point, were subjected to near-daily abductions with ransom demands set at an average of N50 million per priest,” the report stated. “Although there were quite genuine fears that these abductions were targeted persecution of the Christian faith, the financial imperative in a holy abduction has somewhat eclipsed such concerns.” Details of recent attacks include the following: On January 15, terrorists killed Isaac Achi, a priest of St Peters and Paul Catholic Church in Kafin-Koro, Paikoro LGA of Niger State. Achi was burnt to death at his residence. Five days later, gunmen abducted Kefas Ishaya, the catechist of St Monica’s Catholic Church in Kaduna. In June 2022, Christopher Onotu, a Catholic priest, was abducted by gunmen in Obangede, Okehi LGA of Kogi State. In November 2022, a Catholic priest, identified as “Father Kunat” was abducted in Kaduna metropolis following an invasion of his residence. A month later, gunmen abducted Mark Ojotu, a Catholic priest of Otukpo Diocese in Benue State. Reacting to the development, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) expressed concern over the  spate of attacks on Christian clerics in the country.

The association described thecountry asa“killingfield” and called on its members to adopt self-defence against future attacks, noting: “The continuous killing, as well as kidnapping of Christian clerics in Nigeria is alarming. This has to be stopped at all costs. “Nigeria is becoming a killing field where Christian clerics and its members are slaughtered like chicken. “The Christian community must rise up and come together to put to an end this insult. They should take up arms and defend themselves legitimately.”

 

