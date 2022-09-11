News

39 doctors, 800 medical staff leave Niger for greener pastures

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Over 39 doctors and 800 medical staff have left the Niger health sector to seek greener pastures abroad in the past year, the Niger Hospital Management Board has stated.

According to the Executive Medical Director of the Niger State Hospital Management Board, Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi, the doctor to patients ratio in the state is one to 8,000 adding that the State is facing a serious health personnel crisis

“In Niger State, the doctor to patients ratio is now 1 to 8,000. The reason is that the doctors and health workers keep moving out, they go for greener pastures where they are enticed by being paid in foreign currency. The developed countries are seriously poaching our doctors and health workers.

 “This year alone, we have lost 39 doctors and in the last three years, we have lost about 790 health staff including 85 nurses. The loss of health workers are either by retirement, abscondment or resignation,” he said.

Abdullahi disclosed that the state has 450 doctors in its general hospitals, private hospitals and federal medical centres.

He expressed optimism that the medical human resources gap in the state would soon be addressed as the state government is making plans to recruit about 400 health workers in 2022.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Reps ask NMDPRA to crash price of aviation fuel

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday ordered the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to crash the price of Jet-A1, otherwise known as aviation fuel and ensure its availability to the airline operators. The directive was given at a meeting at the National Assembly between the leadership of the House led by the Deputy […]
News

Lawmaker doles out N10m with 40 tricycles in Kebbi

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

The member representing Koko- Besse/Maiyama Federal constituency in Kebbi State, Hon. Dr. Shehu Muhammed, yesterday doled out N10 million and distributed fifty tricycles alongside some other items to the electorate as succour in fulfillment of his campaign promises.   The distribution, which was done in Maiyama Local Government, had a total number of 400 tricycles […]
News

I’m a joke in Anambra guber election – Okonkwo

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant in the June 26 Anambra State governorship primary election, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, yesterday said that he was the joker the party had to win the November 6 election in the state. Okonkwo, who spoke when he returned his nomination form to the PDP headquarters, assured his supporters that he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica