39 killed in Kaduna, Ondo auto crashes

Thirty nine deaths were recorded yesterday in separate road crashes in Ondo and Kaduna states. While no fewer than nine travellers were burnt to death in an auto crash that occurred along Ore-Lagos expressway, at least about 30 passengers died, with many of them burnt to death while 12 persons sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident involving three vehicles at Tashan Musa along the Zaria-Kano Expressway in Kudan Local Government Area of Kaduna State. That of Ondo involved two vehicles, a white Toyota Hiace bus with number plate FKJ 095 XE and a Honda Accord Saloon car which the registration number cannot be ascertained.

According to the Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ore Unit Command, Mr Sikiru Alonge, who confirmed the crash; “Nine persons were burnt to death in a ghastly accident which happened on Ore-Lagos expressway early this morning. “The accident was caused by a tyre burst which led to a head-on collision which later resulted into a fire blast which burnt all occupants of the vehicles beyond recognition.” Meanwhile, the Deputy Corps Commander of Operations, Mr Richard Adetoro, disclosed that the corps had recorded 218 road crashes, across the state with 1,428 persons involved.

Adetoro, who stated that while 8,399 offenders were arrested, 75 deaths were recorded, added that the recorded crashes and deaths occurred between January and June 2022. He said the 218 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) that occurred in the state involved a total of 356 vehicles, stressing that 567 people sustained varying degrees of injuries, while 1,345 were rescued from the crashes without injuries. While in Kaduna, the vehicle was said to be on its way to Kano when the incident occurred.

Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred when two of the affected vehicles collided and immediately went into flames. The driver of the third vehicle a saloon golf car was said to have lost control and rammed into the two buses. The plate numbers of the vehicles involved in the accident were also burnt beyond recognition. The Head of Public Enlightenment, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Zaria unit, Malam Idris, confirmed the number of those who died.

 

