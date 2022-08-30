Metro & Crime

39-year-old man rapes friend’s wife on her matrimonial bed in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A 39-year-old man has been arrested by the police for allegedly raping his friend’s wife on her matrimonial bed at Surulere area of Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident happened on Aug. 22, 2022 at about 2:00 a.m.

NAN learnt that the suspect allegedly burgled into the apartment of the victim and unlawfully had sexual intercourse with her.

The victim told NAN that she was sleeping with her husband on the same bed in their apartment when she felt she was being made love to.

“I was sleeping with my husband on the bed around 2:00 a:m when I felt somebody was making love to me.

“Initially I thought it was my husband, until when I unintentionally stretched my hand and touched my husband who was deeply asleep beside me.

“I immediately woke up my husband, who switched on the lights and he saw his friend having sex with me.

“It still baffled us how he broke into our apartment without us noticing,” she said.

The woman said that the man blamed his action on drunkenness.

“He claimed that he missed his way to his house because he was under the influence of alcohol,” she added.

The suspect was arrested by police detectives from Surulere division following a report lodged by the victim and husband.

When contacted, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Idowu Adedeji confirmed the incident, but referred NAN to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Lagos State Command, for details.

The PPRO, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, however, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Truck driver avoids hitting sheep, crushes 4 students to death in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

There was pandemonium Minday at an Ibadan community in Oyo State when a truck, which tried to avoid running over some sheep, lost  control and crushed four students of Idito High School, Erunmu Ibadan. The incident, which led to immediate riot along Olodo-Iwo-Road, paralysed vehicular movement on the axis as students of the school and youths in the area got enraged by the sad […]
Metro & Crime

Defend your country, fight crime, criminalities – Kebbi CP charges newly decorated officers

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Commissioner of Police (CP) Ahmed Magaji Kotangora, has charge all 26 newly promoted officers to defend the country in fighting crime and criminalities in there various areas of assignments.   The CP gave the charge yesterday at the command headquarters while addressing the newly decorated officers who were promoted from the ranks […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged diversion of N300m Kwara LGs’ funds: Probe panel begins sitting

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The Retired Justice Mathew Adewara-led panel of inquiry into the alleged diversion of N300 million monthly from local government funds in Kwara State has begun sitting in Ilorin, the state capital. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had penultimate Tuesday inaugurated the panel of inquiry to investigate allegations that his administration was diverting N300m of Local government funds […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica