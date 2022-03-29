Education

39 years after, LASU appoints first-ever Emeritus Professor

Posted on

…as varsity gets N1bn leadership centre, professorial chair

 

After 39 years of its existence and for the first time in the history of the Lagos State University (LASU), the Senate and authorities of the university, last week, appointed to its ranks the first-ever Emeritus Professor, the highest honour in the academia.

 

The university at its 25th convocation conferred Emeritus Professor on Prof. Peter Okebukola, a retired don of the university and former Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), who two years ago was also conferred with Distinguished Professor by the state university.

 

Conferring the honour on him at the ceremony the Chancellor of the university, Prof. Gbolahan Elias (SAN), the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, said Okebukola was honoured with the prestigious rank of Emeritus Professor by the university in recognition of his immense contribution to the advancement of tertiary education not only in Lagos State University or Nigeria, but also the world at large. Okebukola, who expressed gratitude to LASU management for the honour bestowed on him, said he would continue to support the university and the Vice-Chancellor in her activities so as to add value to the institution and raise the profile to international level.

He also thanked the Governing Council-led by the Pro-Chancellor/ Chairman, Sir David Sunmoni, saying Prof. Olatunji-Bello had set LASU on a new trajectory of success, given the hallmark of her achievements in the last six months of his assumption of office.

 

Meanwhile, the National  Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, pledged the donation of a N1 billion Centre for Leadership Development to the university, as part of his contribution to leadership development among the youths.

Tinubu, who delivered the convocation lecture, titled: “Global Trends: The Rightful Place of Nigeria in the World,” presented on his behalf by the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamsat, urged the graduates to accelerate trends positive to Nigeria and reverse those holding the country back.

 

Worried by the economic challenges, the former Lagos State Governor, pointed out that oil and gas provide over 90 per cent of foreign exchange and 80 per cent of governmental revenue, saying that the ever dwindling revenues from natural resources exports would no longer be sufficient to fund the rising cost of manufactured imports much less also support the expansive fiscal obligations of the modern democratic governance.

 

Tinubu, therefore, wondered that the country’s economic ranking was not commensurate with the population growth as he quoted the World Bank placing Nigeria as the seventh most populous nation in 2020 with over 200 million people.

 

