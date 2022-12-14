39m children may remain undernourished over herder-farmers conflict –FG

The Federal Government has said the continued conflict between herders and farmers may result in the undernourishment of about 39 million children, unless stakeholders collaborate to end it. This revelation was made in a document released yesterday during the Regional Summit on Human and Climate Security Challenges and Farmer Herder Conflict Resolution in Livestock Sector in Abuja.

“These changes will mean an increasing demand for crops and livestock; and even if production expands at the rate of 3 per cent annually, it is likely that at least 21 per cent of the children, about 39 million, will remain undernourished.” Similarly, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, while addressing participants at the conference, disclosed that 409, 700 hectares of forest was being lost to deforestation every year. Abubakar stated that while the issue of farmers/ herders conflict was not new, the effects of climate change have worsened it, giving governments and other stakeholders across Africa and the world a serious concern.

“Studies have also shown that over 409,700 hectares of forest are lost to deforestation every year. The consequence of this is a rapid increase in evaporation rate and a decrease in the aggregate amount of precipitation, leading to warmer weather in tropical Africa, as well as stress on water resources for livestock and the people whose livelihoods depend on them. Similarly, bush burning and overgrazing have led to increased carbon emissions, leading to negative effects on rainfall and water availability for livestock.”

He noted that the shrinkage of the Lake Chad, which raises both security and economic challenges, was an evident of the effects of climate change. According to him, appeal has also been intensified to the international communities for the restoration of the shrinking Lake Chad.

“Natural resources are under increasing stress due to climate change, leading to fierce competition and violent conflicts over their use. While climate change was not a precursor to the migration of herders to the southern and north-central of Nigeria, it has increased their migration from areas with a high frequency of drought and lower availability of natural resources to the southern forest zone with better resources for their livestock. “Our desire as a nation is for the restoration of the lake in the sub-region to its former glory by recharging it and also prevents further shrinkage. This is evident in our various appeals to the international communities, development partners and other allies of Nigeria and Africa for assistance,” he added.

