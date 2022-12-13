News

39m children may remain undernourished over herder-farmers conflict – FG

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Federal Government has said the continued conflict between herders and farmers may result in the undernourishment of about 39 million children, unless stakeholders collaborate to end it.

This revelation was made in a document released Tuesday during the Regional Summit on Human and Climate Security Challenges and Farmer Herder Conflict Resolution in Livestock Sector in Abuja.

“These changes will mean an increasing demand for crops and livestock; and even if production expands at the rate of 3 per cent annually, it is likely that at least 21 per cent of the children, about 39 million, will remain undernourished.”

Similarly, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, while addressing participants at the conference, disclosed that 409, 700 hectares of forest was being lost to deforestation every year.

 

