39m children may remain undernourished over herder-farmers conflict – FG

The Federal Government has said the continued conflict between herders and farmers may result in the undernourishment of about 39 million children, unless stakeholders collaborate to end it.

This revelation was made in a document released Tuesday during the Regional Summit on Human and Climate Security Challenges and Farmer Herder Conflict Resolution in Livestock Sector in Abuja.

“These changes will mean an increasing demand for crops and livestock; and even if production expands at the rate of 3 per cent annually, it is likely that at least 21 per cent of the children, about 39 million, will remain undernourished.”

Similarly, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, while addressing participants at the conference, disclosed that 409, 700 hectares of forest was being lost to deforestation every year.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...