$3bn World Bank loan to boost infrastructure, devts –FG

The Federal Government has disclosed that the $3 billion loan it is hoping to secure from the World Bank will be meant to bridge the gap in the country’s infrastructure to ease the cost of doing businesses in the country. The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Adeniyi Adebayo, made this known at a zoom webinar meeting of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) 2020 Presidential Policy Dialogue Session in Lagos yesterday. He said the $3 billion loan would address the gap between what was provided for in the current tariff, and the cost to businesses in the country Speaking on the theme titled: ‘Benefits and Challenges of Business in Nigeria,’ at the virtual meeting, Adebayo admitted that challenges of infrastructure deficit, corruption, insecurity, policy instability and others are slowing down investment and ease of doing business in the country.

The minister explained that President Muhammadu Buhari was determined to improve the challenges of ease of doing business in Nigeria at this period of post COVID-19. He said the country’s infrastructure challenges have been posing serious setbacks to investment development and the economy, stressing that this breaks down to an average of $100 billion annually. According to him, the Nigerian Infrastructure Masterplan (NIMP) said Nigeria requires an estimated sum of $3 trillion to upscale its national infrastructure over the next 30 years. Adebayo said: “The President Muhammadu Buhari administration has taken strategic steps to resolve the power issue.

“This is evident in the conclusion of negotiations with Siemens AG to revitalise the power sector as well as expand the generation and supply capacity from 11,000 megawatts to 25,000 megawatts by 2025. “Also, the Federal Government is concluding plans to secure a $3 billion loan from the World Bank to bridge the gap between what is provided for in the current tariff, and the cost to businesses.” In partnership with members of the private sector, Adebayo said: “We believe that properly coordinated efforts by government agencies and the private sector will assist to assuage investor concerns and continue to position Nigeria as an attractive investment destination.”

On infrastructural defi-cits, especially power, roads and congestion at the ports have posed a major concern to potential investors and existing business operators. “For example, according to a 2019 World Bank report, about 40 per cent of the total population have limited or no access to electricity. “As a result, there is a prevalence of more expensive self-generated power.”

