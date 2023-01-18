News

3Gar Baby Oozes afro pop brilliance in new single

Multi talented artist and songwriter 3Gar Baby also known as Prince Ebenezer Obioma is a Nigerian South African based singer who recently came to spot light late 2022 with a hip hop vibe.

Regardless of how good the track is, 3Gar Baby is capable of doing better and much more amazing things. The music talent just gives a certain vibe that breads stardom. At the current rate the fast rising multi talented artist is destined for bigger things.

The past 48 hours have seen a current rise in3Gar Baby social media and streaming platforms and many are discussing the artist current status and capabilities of becoming a star in Africas ever competitive music space.

The youngster who hails from Nigeria but based in South Africa where he has explored a different choice of music style recently announced his switch to afro pop with a new single
titled, “Hustle na Must”.

‘Hustle na Must’ serves as the baptism of 3Gar Baby into the vast machine that is constantly in production for a new champion that will delight the insatiable thirst of the ever growing fan base known as the Afro pop genre.

His voice and impressive charisma are few of the many positives that the youngster posses. Above all, the youngster is bold on personality.

3Gar Baby’s new single, “Hustle na Must” is a transitional experiment which the artist has honed to the teeth in making it his own. The music talent showcased an electrifying vibe that proves his level of development and skill in Afro pop style of music.

His choice of story balances out as generally acceptable cliché of a struggling man and the challenges he must overcome to achieve a goal. His genuine motivation for truth drives the song to both electrifying and immerse conclusion.

 

