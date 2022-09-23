3rd anniversary: Peruzzi, Anyidons, DJ Xclusive, Yinka Davies, others storm Fish Farm

Activities line up for the 3rd anniversary of one of the city’s leading entertainment and lifestyle destination, The Fish Farm Lagos, kicked off on Wednesday featuring karaoke session with Afrobeats Guitarist YPick, anniversary afterparty with Afrobeats superstars Peruzzi, Anyidons, DJ Xclusive, Dj Yorgzy, DJ Blinky and other celebrities.

The five-day event, which will end on Sunday, 25th September, also has features the The Bikini Car-wash, Club Nite with DJ Humility, Dj Exclusive & the Grand Finale Anniversary Sunday Buffet with leading Afro Jazz Diva Yinka Davies, as well as a series of programs planned for patrons and guests, including customer loyalty and games/ladies nite. Fish farm which was established just a few months before the COVID-19 crisis hit in 2020 and has been able to weather the storm to be one of the fastest rising entertainment centres in the city with excellent facilities to cater for its patrons lifestyle needs.

The Founder and CEO of The Fish Farm Lagos Mr. Victor Uwas assured that after studying the entertainment and hospitality space in the city of Lagos especially on the mainland, Fish Farm is positioned to fill a niche in same by establishing an ultramodern facility that meets the needs of our patrons in a safe and secure environment with adequate parking. “Our 3rd anniversary extended celebration is also a time to appreciate these patrons who had us in mind during the difficult COVID period and came back after same even more loyal and new guests too. We want to assure our customers that we will be unrelenting in giving them some of the best entertainment and hospitality to be found around.” Fish Farm Lagos is located at Ogudu in Lagos.

