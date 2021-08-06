Metro & Crime

3rd COVID-19: Senator Effiong Bob calls for observation of safety protocols

…drums support for Maintain Peace Movement

Senator Effiong Bob has observed that most people in the state do not observe the simple safety protocols of hand washing, use of nose masks, social distancing and the use of hand sanitizer hence the upsurge in the number of people contacting the coronavirus in the state.
The two-term senator said that it is not in all matters that government would have to place penalties and severe restrictions, even when such matters concern the life of the people and can be achieved by simple self discipline.
Senator Bob said: “Government does not have to stand at your back with a big stick to compel you to wash your hands, use a face mask or ensure social distance in a matter that involves life and death.”
He noted that the figures were down when there was strict adherence to the safety measures and called on Akwa Ibom people to relive that period in order to ward off the pandemic.
Senator Effiong Bob said that the people seem to have neglected everything including self preservation in pursuit of politics. He reminded the people that it is only those who are alive that will take part in politics and benefit from the political decisions that they make.
He appealed to Akwa Ibom people to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 safety protocols which according to him are simple and are observed in all parts of the world today.
“Wash your hands with running water or use hand sanitizer, use a face mask particularly in public places and try as much as possible to maintain social distancing, and our health will be preserved,” he said.
Meanwhile Senator Effiong Bob has called on the people of Akwa Ibom State to give unflinching support to the Maintain Peace Movement initiative.
He said Governor Udom Emmanuel has done so much in the area of peace building and sustenance.
“It is therefore incumbent on the people to support the governor by joining hands to maintain peace through the Maintain Peace Movement.”

