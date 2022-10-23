News Top Stories

3rd Force to define Nigerian’s democracy, says Igwe Achebe

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo AWKA Comment(0)

The Obi of Onitsha, Agbaogidi Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, has described the third force personified by the Mr Peter Obi Movement of the youth as a strong instrument that would define the politics and governance of Nigeria.

Achebe, who disclosed this at the celebration of his 20th year on the throne in Onitsha, noted that that this would be made manifest, irrespective of who emerges as the winner of the 2023 Presidential election in the country. Achebe also charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure free fair and credible conduct of the election.

“The contest for the Presidency would be between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the hitherto lesser known Labour Party (LP) whose candidate is being backed by the emerging Third Force Movement comprising mainly of the youthful generation.

 

“Whilst the campaigns are just starting, the emerging Third Force Movement as a political pressure group is very likely to redefine politics and governance in the country, irrespective of who eventually emerges as the  President.

 

“Our prayer is for the elections to be conducted in a peaceful, free and transparent manner with a clear mandate for the winner to face the daunting task of building a safe and united country that provides equitable opportunities for all citizens in line with the United Nations declaration on fundamental human rights.

 

“That is what the average citizen yearns for and deserves. The stakes are high for the political parties and the nation and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) owes a huge duty to posterity to discharge its statutory functions faithfully and transparently”, he said.

Speaking at the occasion Governor Chukwuma Soludo called for the revival of the aspects of Igbo cultures and traditions that the people hold dear and sacred.

 

Soludo further contended that because the Onitsha people under the watch of the Obi of Onitsha have continued to uphold the cultural values of their people, they have remained a model for other people to emulate.

Soludo further noted that if not for the victory over insecurity in Anambra State, the turn out to the Ofala festival would have been poor and pledged to sustain the peace and security in the area.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Editorial Top Stories

On President Buhari’s Arise TV interview

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Last Thursday, President Muhammadu Buhari granted an interview to a leading private broadcast station in the country, Arise Television, two days ahead of Democracy Day. In that interview, which was the first in an unjustifiably long time, President Buhari tried his hands on some burning issues that have been of great concern to Nigerians and […]
News Top Stories

Some presidential aspirants have no pedigree –Kalu

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, observed that some of the personalities jostling to become president of Nigeria in 2023 have no pedigree whatsoever to seek the exalted office. He also refuted the speculation that President Muhammadu Buhari imposed Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). […]
News Top Stories

Badagry seaport: Sanwo-Olu, host communities agree on operational modalities

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

modalities…targets June for kick off Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and host communities of the proposed Badagry Deep Seaport yesterday reached a consensus on the operational modalities of the project expected to begin 10 years after it was conceived. They reached the agreement at a stakeholders’ meeting and community engagement on the Deep Seaport Project […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica