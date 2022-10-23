3rd Force to define Nigerian’s democracy, says Igwe Achebe

The Obi of Onitsha, Agbaogidi Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, has described the third force personified by the Mr Peter Obi Movement of the youth as a strong instrument that would define the politics and governance of Nigeria.

Achebe, who disclosed this at the celebration of his 20th year on the throne in Onitsha, noted that that this would be made manifest, irrespective of who emerges as the winner of the 2023 Presidential election in the country. Achebe also charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure free fair and credible conduct of the election.

“The contest for the Presidency would be between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the hitherto lesser known Labour Party (LP) whose candidate is being backed by the emerging Third Force Movement comprising mainly of the youthful generation.

“Whilst the campaigns are just starting, the emerging Third Force Movement as a political pressure group is very likely to redefine politics and governance in the country, irrespective of who eventually emerges as the President.

“Our prayer is for the elections to be conducted in a peaceful, free and transparent manner with a clear mandate for the winner to face the daunting task of building a safe and united country that provides equitable opportunities for all citizens in line with the United Nations declaration on fundamental human rights.

“That is what the average citizen yearns for and deserves. The stakes are high for the political parties and the nation and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) owes a huge duty to posterity to discharge its statutory functions faithfully and transparently”, he said.

Speaking at the occasion Governor Chukwuma Soludo called for the revival of the aspects of Igbo cultures and traditions that the people hold dear and sacred.

Soludo further contended that because the Onitsha people under the watch of the Obi of Onitsha have continued to uphold the cultural values of their people, they have remained a model for other people to emulate.

Soludo further noted that if not for the victory over insecurity in Anambra State, the turn out to the Ofala festival would have been poor and pledged to sustain the peace and security in the area.

