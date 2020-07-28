3rd Mainland Bridge: Lagos bans trading activities at Oyingbo

LagosStategovernmentyesterday saidthatithadbannedmarketing activities around Oyingbo to ensure free flow of traffic in the area. The ban followed the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge forroutinemaintenancebytheFederal Ministry of Works.

The state Environmental Sanitation Corps also known as KAI, whichdisclosedthis, alsoreiterated its readiness torid theOyingboaxis of any impediment mostly caused bytheactivitiesof foodstuff traders who mostly occupy major part of theroadforoffloadingandsellingof their produce resulting in gridlock aroundtheOyingbo market andthe Lagos Mainland environment.

The Corps Marshal of the agency, CP Gbemisola Akinpelu (retd), disclosed this at the Command Headquarters, Bolade-Oshodi. Akinpelu said the agency was poised to check activities that could impede free flow of traffic.

According to her, Oyingbo-Iddo via Carter Bridge is one of alternative routes to ease traffic movement into the Island during the repairs and as such, the agency operatives tagged Oyingbo Rescue Team, stationed in the area in the last three months to curb the activities of the recalcitrant traders, would be fortified to ensure significant improvement towards reducing, to the barest minimum, the activities of the tradersanddriverswhodisruptfree traffic movement around this axis.

