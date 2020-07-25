3rd Mainland Bridge: No cause for alarm, says LASG

As the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge begins today, the Lagos State Government yesterday reassured Lagosians that there was no cause to be apprehensive as all necessary measures to ameliorate any discomfort as a result of the partial closure have been taken.

Speaking at a joint press conference addressed by the Commissioners for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, Transportation, Dr. Frederick Oladeinde; Special Advisers to Lagos State Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye and Mr. Oluwatoyin Fayinka, Special Adviser on Transportation, as well as chairman of the presidential Task Team on Apapa, Mr. Kayode Opeifa, the state government said all well-known traffic management strategies have been put in place to ensure a smooth ride. According to him, there is no cause for alarm because it is something that has been done before. He assured commuters like before, everything necessary would be done to ensure there won’t be much stress or hardship on road users. The government also assured that funding for the reconstruction of Abule- Egba-Toll Gate route on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway was ready but work is being delayed due to the procurement process.

Like this: Like Loading...