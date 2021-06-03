Health

3rd wave scare: Africa risk COVID-19 surge as health facilities deteriorate

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah and Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

…14 nations record 20% increase in cases in one week

Some African nations, including Nigeria are said to be facing the risk of a surge in COVID-19 cases due to deteriorating health facilities, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

The implication of this, New Telegraph learnt, is for African countries to urgently boost critical care capacity to prevent health facilities from being overwhelmed. This comes as vaccine shipments to the continent grind to a near halt.

However, it was learnt that altogether, 48.6 million doses have been received and 31.4 million doses have been administered in 50 countries in Africa, where around 2% of the population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while globally 24% have been vaccinated.

As the continent struggles with vaccine shortages, the care of critically ill COVID-19 patients is also lagging behind other parts of the world. While Africa has 2.9% of cases globally, it accounts for 3.7% of deaths.

A critical check revealed that some of the factors likely to cause this include weak observance of preventive measures, increased population movement and interaction as well as the arrival of winter in southern Africa, which have heightened the risk of COVID-19 resurgence in many countries.

In the last two weeks, Africa recorded a 20 per cent increase in cases compared with the previous fortnight.

The pandemic is trending upwards in 14 countries and in the past week alone, eight countries witnessed an abrupt rise of over 30% in cases. South Africa is reporting a sustained increase in cases, while Uganda saw a 131% week-on-week rise last week, with infection clusters in schools, rising cases among health workers and isolation centres and intensive care units filling up. Angola and Namibia are also experiencing resurgence in cases.

Speaking on the development, WHO’s Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, said: “The threat of a third wave in Africa is real and rising. Our priority is clear – it’s crucial that we swiftly get vaccines into the arms of Africans at high risk of falling seriously ill and dying of COVID-19.

“While many countries outside Africa have now vaccinated their high-priority groups and are able to even consider vaccinating their children, African countries are unable to even follow up with second doses for high-risk groups.

“I’m urging countries that have reached significant vaccination coverage to release doses and keep the most vulnerable Africans out of critical care.”

