3rd wave: Two COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in LUTH

Against the background of trending news that Block B Wards at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) is filled up with COVID-19 patients, the Chief Medical Director of LUTH, Prof. Chris Bode, described the information as false, saying as of yesterday morning, only two COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment in LUTH.

In a statement issued by LUTH yesterday and signed by its chief medical director, the tertiary facility denounced these messages as false, untrue and wickedly fabricated merely to scare the unwary public. Bode, while noting that there was no shortage of oxygen in LUTH, stated that; “We at LUTH are a part of the Lagos State Response Team on COVID-19 and major announcements on the pandemic are made by the Office of the Honourable Commissioner of Health or the Executive Governor of the state.”

It will be recalled that trending news on the social media had it that Lagos was in trouble presently based on the third wave of coronavirus in the state. While urging citizens to wear masks, the fake news had it that the spike in COVID-19 cases was overwhelming the system. It stated further that the B blocks in LUTH were currently filled up.

