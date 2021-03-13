Sports

3SC on shooting spree in NNL

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

With several years in the Nigeria National League, Shooting Stars of Ibadan are poised to gain promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League. The Ibadan soccer lord have failed on two occasions at the last minute but it looks like the team will likely secure the elusive promotion this time around. Shooting Stars started the current NNL season like a house on fire shooting anything on their way with Osun United the recent victim.

After defeating Stationary Stores of Lagos 3-0 at the Agege Township Stadium a weekend ago, it was the same outcome in Ibadan when the team hosted Osun United on Wednesday at their adopted home ground, the Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode. After five games in the season, it’s already five over five for the team as they have secured the maximum points in all their games.

With 15 points already in the bag, this might be the season Ibadan people and lovers of the club waiting for to see their team playing in the elite division. Gafar Olafimihan has been phenomenon for Shooting Stars with the striker already scoring six goals in five games. Up next for the Stars is another home fixture against Dynamite FC on Sunday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Solskjaer counting on United’s past to inspire future glory

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Manchester United’s current crop of players should look at the club’s tradition and rich history to inspire them on their own journey to success, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.   United have won a record 20 top-flight titles but have failed to get their hands on the Premier League trophy since the departure of […]
Sports

VAR: We got all penalty decisions wrong Thursday, Premier League admits

Posted on Author Reporter

Incorrect penalty decisions were made by the video assistant referee in all three of Thursday’s games, the Premier League has told BBC Match of the Day. Bruno Fernandes won a spot-kick which he scored in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa. James Ward-Prowse hit the bar after a disputed penalty as Southampton drew 1-1 […]
Sports

UEFA League: Inter’s Lukaku out of Madrid clash

Posted on Author Reporter

  Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku will miss their Champions League tie with Real Madrid due to a thigh injury. The Belgium forward, 27, has scored seven goals in as many matches for the Italian side this season, reports the BBC. Inter are third in Group B with two points from two games. Lukaku earned […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica