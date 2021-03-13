3SC on shooting spree in NNL

With several years in the Nigeria National League, Shooting Stars of Ibadan are poised to gain promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League. The Ibadan soccer lord have failed on two occasions at the last minute but it looks like the team will likely secure the elusive promotion this time around. Shooting Stars started the current NNL season like a house on fire shooting anything on their way with Osun United the recent victim.

After defeating Stationary Stores of Lagos 3-0 at the Agege Township Stadium a weekend ago, it was the same outcome in Ibadan when the team hosted Osun United on Wednesday at their adopted home ground, the Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode. After five games in the season, it’s already five over five for the team as they have secured the maximum points in all their games.

With 15 points already in the bag, this might be the season Ibadan people and lovers of the club waiting for to see their team playing in the elite division. Gafar Olafimihan has been phenomenon for Shooting Stars with the striker already scoring six goals in five games. Up next for the Stars is another home fixture against Dynamite FC on Sunday.

