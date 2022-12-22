Sports

3SC, Remo Stars arrive, set to ignite SACF event

Posted on

Two elite teams in the Nigeria Professional Football League – Shooting Stars of Ibadan and Remo Stars of Ikenne- will arrive Lagos today in readiness for a friendly match slated for Friday. The encounter scheduled for 4pm at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, is part of the activities for the 2022 Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation event. This encounter will serve as a tune up game for the two teams are expected to feature in the forthcoming NPFL, tentatively billed to start later this month in various centres. Also on Frida

y, four age grade teams will be on parade in male and female cadres between 9am and 2pm just as a few of the 60 beneficiaries of the Charity foundations will be presented with documentation of the Akinwunmi sponsorship initiative. A member of the organizing team for this year’s edition of the Charity Foundation, Mojeed Adegbindin, said all arrangements have been concluded for the Friday event. “We have worked so hard to put all arrangements in place for the event. A few of the beneficiaries will be at the event. It is also exciting that this is coming barely few days before the 60th birthday celebration of Barrister Akinwunmi,” Adegbindin said.

It could be recalled that over 40 children between 12 and 15 years have in the past eight years remained in school courtesy of the just as the foundation has also supported more than 200 indigent students in collaboration with the Courage Education Foundation which was also conceived and co-founded by Seyi Akinwunmi over 17 years ago.

 

