3SC shift attention to NPFL after N100m Super Cup jackpot

Despite leading the team to victory in the just concluded maiden NPFL/ Mmobuosi Super Cup Football Tournament, Technical Adviser of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan, Gbenga Ogunbote, has said the process of building a formidable squad for the upcoming season is ongoing. Although he was excited with the success achieved by his side in the four team pre-season tourney, where the Ibadan soccer lords defeated Enyimba 3-2 in the final, Ogunbote refused to be carried away by the euphoria of the achievement.

“It feels so good emerging the winner of this tournament. I am so proud of my players for displaying such great mentality to make this happen and I equally praise my coaches, the backroom staff and off course, the management of the team, not forgetting our ever supportive supporters. “Now, this pre-season tournament has ended, we will return home and continue with our build-up to the season. Apart from winning it, the tournament has helped us to further assess the team in a more competitive setting,” he said

