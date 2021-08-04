4. 2,041 Batch B’ Stream 1 corps members take oath in Lagos

No fewer than 2,041 corps members posted to Lagos State for the 2021 ‘Batch B’ Stream 1 of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) were yesterday sworn in by the Chief Judge of the state during their swearing-in ceremony at the Iyana-Ipaja Orientation Camp. According to the Lagos State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Eddy Megwa, who also represented Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu, of the total corps members, 595 were males and 1,446 were females. He added that of the corps members deployed to Lagos State, 228 were sent to Ogun State, while 229 corps members were also dislodged deployed Oyo State for the threeweek orientation exercise due to lack of space and insufficient facilities at the Lagos Orientation Camp to accommodate the entire 2,041 corps members posted to the state. “After the orientation exercise, the corps members will all return to Lagos for deployment to their places of primary assignments,” he said.

