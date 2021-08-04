4. 2,041 Batch B’ Stream 1 corps members take oath in Lagos

No fewer than 2,041 corps members posted to Lagos State for the 2021 ‘Batch B’ Stream 1 of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) were yesterday sworn in by the Chief Judge of the state during their swearing-in ceremony at the Iyana-Ipaja Orientation Camp. According to the Lagos State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Eddy Megwa, who also represented Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu, of the total corps members, 595 were males and 1,446 were females. He added that of the corps members deployed to Lagos State, 228 were sent to Ogun State, while 229 corps members were also dislodged deployed Oyo State for the threeweek orientation exercise due to lack of space and insufficient facilities at the Lagos Orientation Camp to accommodate the entire 2,041 corps members posted to the state. “After the orientation exercise, the corps members will all return to Lagos for deployment to their places of primary assignments,” he said.
Kwara Revenue Service generated N4bn in Q3 2020 – Chairman
The Kwara Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) says it generated the sum of N4.015 biillion revenue in the third quarter of 2020. The Executive Chairman of the service, Shade Omoniyi, made the disclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin yesterday. She said that the amount wasinexcessof thequarterly projection […]
Chevron makes workers reapply for jobs
Chevron is asking its employees to reapply for jobs as a part of efforts to reduce the company’s headcount by up to 15 per cent of its 50,000 workforce globally, a report showed. Citing unnamed sources in the know, the report by Reuters noted that the move is part of efforts to reduce the supermajor […]
Ramadan: Kano Hisbah arrests 8 over allegation of not fasting
The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested eight persons at Tudun Murtala in Nassarawa Local Government Area and Hudebiyya in Sharada, Kano, over their alleged refusal to fast during Ramadan. The Executive Director of the board, Dr Aliyu Kibiya confirmed the arrest in a statement signed by Malam Lawal Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer of the […]
