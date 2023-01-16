4 armed robbers who set victim ablaze in Osun sentenced to death by hanging 

Honourable Justice Jide Falola Of Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo has sentenced four men to death by hanging for armed robbery and murder.

The convicts are Hammed Rafiu, 37, Rasidi Waidi, 39, Kayode Sunday, 29, and Owolabi Bashiru, 54, a security guard, who were arraigned before the Court on October 23, 2019 on six counts.

The four men were arranged for conspiracy, contrary to Section 6(b), armed robbery, contrary to and punishable under section 1(1) and (2) (a) (b), of the Robbery and Firearms (special provisions) Act, Cap R11, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, Conspiracy to murder, contrary to section 324, murder,contrary to and punishable under section 319, stealing,contrary to and punishable under section 390(9) and kidnapping,contrary to and punishable under section 364 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Volume 2, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

They had pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them, but the court ordered their remand in correctional custody.

