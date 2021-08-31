4 arrested for selling used syringes, nose masks in Lagos

Taiwo Jimoh Four persons have been arrested in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State in connection with repackaging expired consumable drugs, used syringes, artificial sweeteners and flavor at a scrap yard and sold to members of the public. Also found at the scrap yard are electronics and electrical equipment, nose masks, gloves and apparels.

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and its Federal Government regulatory counterpart, the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Friday held a joint follow up inspection exercise to the sealed Ikorodu scrap yard and stumbled on more toxic substances and arrested four persons for evidence tampering.

The LASEPA agency spokespersons, Mrs. Bola Ajao in a statement yesterday said during an investigative visit to an illegal scrap yard in Ikorodu, it discovered an unlawful storage housing large volumes of hazardous chemical, used medical consumables, electronic and electrical equipment waste recycling plant within a residential area without relevant state permits and environmental controls.

Ajao said the joint team, promptly halted all activities on the site by placing a LASEPA stop work order leading to the arrest of four persons allegedly involved during the joint follow up inspection exercise, two of whom were previously stationed security men of the yard.

The suspects attempted to destroy previously established evidence by gaining access to the sealed site illegally.

The facility Manager, FC Afara, and Alhaji. Kolawole Hamzat, the alleged owner of the expired drugs (paracetamol, ginseng multivitamin cleansers), were taken to custody by NAFDAC for further questioning.

The joint operation which had Mrs. Adedayo Adedayo, Director E- waste, (LASEPA) and Mr. Ado Kabiri, Principal Regulatory Officer, NAFDAC as the team heads respectively, also discovered was two scrap yards and three 40 feet containers, with two containing used medical consumables, while the other contained metal and E-waste materials.

Reacting to the incident, the General Manager, LASEPA, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe described the exercise as a purposeful collaboration between sister agencies and commended the investigative team for exhibiting high level of professionalism in the management of the case.

She said “The two agencies involved are both saddled with the responsibilities of safeguarding public health and promoting quality of life in a sustainable environment. “These activities affect all of us, we all breathe the same air, drink the same water, and eat food from the same soil.”

